Cyware and Orca Tech join hands to offer advanced Cyber Fusion and Threat Intelligence Solutions in Australia-New Zealand Region

Cyware’s Cyber Fusion and Collective Defence capabilities enable enterprise organisations and MSSPs to proactively address advanced threats at industry leading speed & scale – bringing order to the chaos of managing cyber threat intelligence & operational harmony across any organisation of any size.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Cyware , the industry leading technology provider of Cyber Fusion Centre capability for Governments, Enterprises & MSSPs, as well as platform provider for threat intelligence sharing across ISACs, ISAOs, CERTs and other information sharing communities is announcing a partnership with Orca Tech, a leading cybersecurity solutions distributor in the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) region. Orca Tech joins a distinguished group of security solution providers, MSSPs and systems integrators in Cyware’s Technology Partner Program , providing modular, out-of-the-box capability that address modern & legacy operational issues still plaguing organisations today.

“Cybersecurity concerns are growing across all critical industries as we continue to witness the rise of sophisticated nation-state actors and ransomware groups. Along with a cyber skills gap faced by organisations, a fast paced and highly dynamic environment, increased regulation and notification obligations, the growing impact of cyber risks has created a challenging scenario for security teams,” said Kevin Vanhaelen, Head of ANZ, Cyware. “Together, Cyware and Orca Tech will help enterprises and MSSPs in the ANZ region leverage quality, timely, and highly curated cyber threat intelligence that enriches proactive decision making, as well as real-time collaboration and communication capabilities. Cyware’s next-gen SOC cyber fusion solutions, along with the reach of Orca Tech, will boost security integration, build threat response capabilities using low-code automation, and drive change through security collaboration at scale.”

Craig Ashwood, General Manager ANZ, Orca Tech goes on to add: “Today, cybersecurity concerns are front and centre of mind for enterprises and MSSPs as the changing threat environment is impacting all organisations, regardless of their industry, scale or geographic location. Our partnership with Cyware will enable us to deliver a suite of proven Cyber Fusion, threat intelligence, low-code security automation and Collective Defence solutions to help our partners and MSSPs by improving their cybersecurity operations and unlocking more value from the cyber solutions that they have deployed today.”

Cyware’s proven experience of delivering high ROI Cyber Fusion Centre deployments is augmented with rich history in the Collective Defence space too – actively supporting the world’s most prominent information-sharing communities (ISACs/ISAOs) and their 10,000+ members , with flexible architecture that simplifies the complexity of processing & sharing cyber threat intelligence at scale.

The partnership with Orca Tech will provide cyber security leadership & operatives across ANZ with platform capability that will augment, automate & orchestrate existing technology investments and SOPs while reducing risk, supporting business continuity all with reduced operational footprint.

About Orca Tech

Orca Tech brings together a portfolio of complimentary vendor sets & experience in the IT security industry to help provide a complete solution to meet the requirements of our partners across all sectors. We believe it is vital to keep up with the fast and ever-changing advances in technology to provide our partners with the latest technology and security products. https://orcatech.com.au/

About Cyware

Cyware helps enterprise cybersecurity teams build platform-agnostic cyber fusion centres by delivering cyber threat intelligence and next-generation SOAR solutions. As a result, organisations can increase speed and accuracy while reducing costs and analyst burnout. Cyware’s Cyber Fusion and Collective Defence solutions make secure collaboration, information sharing, and enhanced threat visibility a reality for MSSPs, enterprises, government agencies, and sharing communities (ISAC/ISAO/CERTs and others) of all sizes and needs. For more details, visit cyware.com .

