D-Link Attains Two Good Design Awards for AQUILA PRO AI Series

TAIPEI, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — D-Link Corporation is proud to announce that its AQUILA PRO AI AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 smart mesh system, including the M30 smart mesh router and MS30 Matter-compliant smart home gateway, has been honored with the prestigious 2023 Good Design Award. This recognition is a testament to D-Link’s commitment to user-centric design and its dedication to delivering high-speed, seamless, and reliable whole-home Wi-Fi solutions to eliminate common pain points faced by users.

Designed to be the ideal centerpiece for modern smart homes, both the M30 and MS30 represent MIT (Made in Taiwan) quality-assured smart mesh systems. Meticulously designed to offer a hassle-free Wi-Fi experience and elegantly blend with any décor, these devices elevate both aesthetics and connectivity, revolutionizing the smart home networking experience.

The MS30 introduces a unique hollow circular ring design, inspired by the graceful motion of spacecraft. This design symbolizes the heart of the home, reflecting the concept of harmonious family life. Drawing inspiration from the Aquila constellation, the M30 takes the form of a majestic eagle, symbolizing its lightning-fast speed. Both models ingeniously incorporate internal antennas into their unique designs, ensuring optimal signal transmission and reception through 360-degree spherical coverage. The versatile designs of the M30 and MS30 allow for horizontal placement or wall mounting, effortlessly integrating into any home environment while the textured finish adds elegance, enhancing device appearance.

Both M30 and MS30 are constructed with post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials and eco-packaging, reducing environmental impact. Furthermore, the unique feather-patterned ventilation design optimizes power consumption for greater energy efficiency while efficiently dissipating heat to ensure unparalleled performance and lightning-fast internet speeds.

“To enable smarter living, we are dedicated to innovative product design, aiming not only for functionality and sustainability but also to showcase technological beauty,” said CJ Chang, CEO of D-Link Corporation. “D-Link will continue to deliver products that offer a superior user experience and enhance smart home connectivity.”

About The Good Design Award

Founded in 1957, the Good Design Award is a prestigious global design evaluation from Japan, known for recognizing products that enhance people’s lives and society. The evaluation focuses on human, industrial, social, and temporal perspectives, acknowledging outstanding design achievements.

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in designing and developing networking and connectivity products and total solutions for consumers, small businesses, medium to large-sized enterprises, and service providers. From relatively modest beginnings in Taiwan, the company has grown into an award-winning global brand in 44 countries. Find out more about D-Link at www.dlink.com

