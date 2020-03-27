Da Brat & GF Jesseca Dupart Make Social Media Debut: ‘I Met My Heart’s Match’ — Watch

Da Brat went public with her girlfriend Jesseca Dupart in a video that left the award-winning rapper in a flood of tears!

Get the tissues! Da Brat, 45, went social media official with her beautiful girlfriend Jesseca Dupart, 37, on Thursday, March 26. The “What’chu Like” emcee broke down while talking about her after she got her a gorgeous Bentley with a red bow on it. “Never have I EVER. Needless to say… I’ve always been a kind of private person until I met my heart’s match who handles some things differently than I do,” she captioned the emotional clip. “Thank you baby @darealbbjudy for far more than this incredible birthday gift. I have never experienced this feeling. It’s so overwhelming that often I find myself in a daze hoping to never get pinched to see if it’s real so I can live in this dream forever.”

Jesseca got Da Brat (real name Shawntae Harris) the amazing gift well ahead of her 46th birthday as it’s not happening until April 14. She also captured the magical moment happening the same day on Instagram where Da Brat went into absolute hysterics after seeing what she had gotten her. “This video was taken 3•16 …. Her birthday is 4•14 but with the way things were going and my excitement I couldn’t wait,” Jesseca wrote while adding, “SHE HATES TO ACCEPT ANY GIFTS FROM ME, that’s y she was running. But she deserves the WORLD and so much more.”

“I’ve never been SOOOO happy and honestly think that it’s not only because of our connection but also because we really been to ourselves,” Jesseca continued. “But then all these videos keep popping up like we hiding. But WE BE IN PUBLIC. why is y’all hiding to get footage. My better half, my forever, my twin flame.” Fans and celeb friends were touched, notably TLC member Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, 49, who wrote, “I’m SO HAPPY AND EXITED FOR YOU!”

Jesseca has made quite the name for herself just like Da Brat has done in her musical career over the past three decades. The mother-of-three is a self-made entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products who has a reported net worth of $5 million dollars. Congrats to these two on their blossoming relationship!