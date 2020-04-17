DaBaby Drops ‘Blame It On Baby’ Album – Stream & Download Now!

DaBaby‘s sophomore album Blame It On Baby has arrived and the album artwork definitely is a sign of the times… he’s wearing a face mask!

The 13-track album features such artists as Quavo, Future, Roddy Ricch, Ashanti, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.

“This album shows that no one is as versatile as me in the game right now; especially this early in their mainstream career,” DaBaby said in a statement. “During the creative process of Blame it on Baby, I made sure that every single song had the potential to be a hit.”

DaBaby had the most Billboard Hot 100 entries of any artist with 22 songs on the chart.

Download the new album now on iTunes or stream it below via Spotify.