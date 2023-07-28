Dabbler Depot Fulfills Environmental Ambitions with Help from All Energy Solar

SAINT PAUL, Minn., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Earlier this year, leading solar installer All Energy Solar completed a solar project that is doing more than providing power to a Minnesota business. At Saint Paul’s Dabbler Depot , it’s inspiring change for a better future.

The Dabbler Depot is a non-traditional liquor store that also houses a coffee shop and creative studio. A key feature of the Depot is that with the exception of the coffee and cannabis-infused products, most beverages are kept cold from the moment it arrives. With such a variety of chilled drinks on hand, it takes a significant amount of energy to keep the coolers constantly running.

Dabbler Depot owner, Matt Kenevan, knew how much he could benefit from using solar for his shop. He had previously installed solar panels at his home with a different solar company and despite having a bad experience, Kenevan insisted on solar power for his business . “It’s in everyone’s best interest to do what they can to reduce their carbon footprint , nobody is perfect, but we have to keep trying.”

He took a hard look at who to choose for the solar installation at the store. The implicit trust for an installer that has been around for more than decade was reassuring for Kenevan to choose All Energy Solar. “The history and foundation they have laid in the market is unprecedented. All Energy Solar isn’t going anywhere anytime soon ,” commented Kenevan.

His ideas went above and beyond the financial and environmental benefits of solar at the Dabbler Depot . Kenevan integrated a plant wall into the overall design. The coolers that hold the beverages create enough condensation to be collected and pumped back to the plant wall to keep them thriving.

In a time where environmental issues are at the forefront of everyone’s mind, Dabbler Depot is making thoughtful changes to the way normal business is done. Kenevan’s passion for solar can be seen through his enthusiasm, excitingly saying that “It is hands-down the smartest way to do it in the long run. We are in a spot in the world where we need to try.”

About Dabbler Depot

Dabbler Depot is a craft beer, cider, spirits, and wine-focused liquor store with a to-go coffee shop from the Beer Dabbler team. They offer a curated experience led by a staff with expertise in all things craft beverage. Learn more at dabblerdepot.com

About All Energy Solar

All Energy Solar is a full-service solar energy solutions provider for residential, commercial, agricultural, and government customers seeking to make the transition to solar energy. With industry-leading certifications and full electrical and building licenses, All Energy Solar installs quality solar power systems with excellent customer service throughout the experience and after installation. Visit allenergysolar.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dabbler-depot-fulfills-environmental-ambitions-with-help-from-all-energy-solar-301888556.html

SOURCE All Energy Solar, Inc

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

