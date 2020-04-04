Dad-to-Be Joshua Jackson Protects Himself With a Mask While Grocery Shopping
Joshua Jackson keeps himself protected with a filtered face mask while stepping out to do some grocery shopping on Friday (April 3) in Los Angeles.
The 41-year-old Little Fires Everywhere actor, who is going to become a father any day now, did his shopping at Erewhon, a favorite of celebs.
Joshua and his wife Jodie Turner-Smith are expecting their first child together and her due date has already passed.
A couple weeks ago, Jodie posted about the Netflix series that she and Joshua regret watching while at home during the pandemic.
