Dad-to-Be Joshua Jackson Protects Himself With a Mask While Grocery Shopping

Joshua Jackson keeps himself protected with a filtered face mask while stepping out to do some grocery shopping on Friday (April 3) in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old Little Fires Everywhere actor, who is going to become a father any day now, did his shopping at Erewhon, a favorite of celebs.

Joshua and his wife Jodie Turner-Smith are expecting their first child together and her due date has already passed.

A couple weeks ago, Jodie posted about the Netflix series that she and Joshua regret watching while at home during the pandemic.