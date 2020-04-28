Daft Punk Will Score Another Movie

Formed in 1993, Daft Punk has been bringing electric, iconic grooves to around the world for a long time now. Throughout their career, their music has been used in a variety of movies, but only once did they score a movie, TRON: Legacy. It was the best part of the movie, hands down. It’s been ten years since the first and last movie Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo scored, but now they’re working on a score for a cinema legend, Dario Argento.

The New Argento Film

Argento is the iconic Italian horror filmmaker behind Suspiria, Four Flies on Grey Velvet, and Phenomena. He’s put some of the most haunting images ever on film. It’s been a while since Argento made a great movie, but he’s Dario Argento, so who cares? Whenever he has a movie in the works, we still pay attention. The man is just a master of mood, imagery, and most of all, horror. He’s produced some of the most inspiring, hypnotic images found in the genre. He’s considered a master for a reason.

A New Dario Argento Crime Film

The Film Stage — a great website for film nerds — first learned of the news following an interview with the Italian outlet, Repubblica. Argento revealed it’s a crime movie he’s working on at the moment:

“It will be my return to crime films. It’s the adventure, in the nocturnal Rome, of a Chinese girl and child. In the second part, the escape takes them into the rocky, bushy countryside of Lazio. [It’s] different from the sweetness of the Tuscan valleys, but for me beautiful.”

The crime film is called Occhiali Neri (translation: Black Glasses), which will star filmmaker and actress, Asia Argento. The father-daughter last collaborated on Dracula 3D.

The Perfect Marriage

Now the question is, how exactly did Daft Punk get involved with the crime film? According to Argento, their fans and reached out themselves:

“They are my admirers, they know all my cinema. They heard from French friends that I was shooting a new film and called me [to say], ‘We want to work with you.’”

Good for Daft Punk taking the initiative. These three artists together should produce magic, because Argento and Daft Punk collaborating is just a dream team of minds. Their music sounds cinematic already, but it’ll be interesting to see how closely their score will resemble their past work or if it will go in a completely new and different direction for the film. However they approach the score, we can’t wait to hear it. The band hasn’t released an album in seven long years, so their next score may be the first major new material we’ve heard from them in a while.

The TRON: Legacy Score

The group’s score for TRON: Legacy is magnificent. It’s a very lifeless and cold adventure movie, but that score gives the movie its most dazzling moments. Tron fans likely revisit the score more than they do the movie. The musical duo had a cameo in the movie, DJing during a fight scene in the grid. The tracks “Rinzler” and “C.L.U.” in particular are just explosively good. Their score just gave the world of Tron more scope and excitement. Fans of the duo are likely in for a treat when they likely do the same for Argento. Their sound heightening Argento’s images sounds oh so promising.

We hope you enjoy these products! But keep in mind, Grit Daily might take small cut of the profit on the items recommended here—but that doesn’t mean we don’t believe in them. We only recommend products that we would buy or use ourselves, so don’t be wary of our suggestions.