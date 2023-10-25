Dahua Announces Think# 2.0 Strategy to Accelerate Innovation for a Digital Intelligent Future

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, unveiled its Think#2.0 corporate strategy, “Xinghan” Foundation Model and Future Communication Research Institute at the company’s 2023 summit in Shenzhen. The event gathered over 300 industry experts and partners to engage in profound discussions regarding emerging trends and new industrial models driven by digital intelligence.

Mr. Fu Liquan, Chairman and President of Dahua Technology, reviewed Dahua’s 30-year milestones of steady development and continuous innovation at the event. He stated that as the application of foundation models, multimodal technology and other technologies continues to accelerate the integration of digital technology and the real economy, it further expands the potential of the industry. Founded on the company’s “Five Full” capabilities including Full Sensing, Full Intelligence, Full connection, Full Computing, and Full Ecosystem, Dahua is well-positioned to embrace the opportunities brought about by emerging technology trends. The company also actively engages in ESG, and collaborates with partners across various domains, contributing to a safe, low-carbon, beautiful and harmonious world.

In his keynote speech, Mr. Jason Zhao, Executive President of Dahua Technology, provided insights into the evolution and upgrading of Dahua’s corporate strategy. He emphasized that, under the Dahua Think# strategy, the company has been focusing on facilitating the digital-intelligent transformation of cities and enterprises in the past two years. As AIoT evolves, the global AIoT market space is further expanding, accelerating data productivity and intelligence integration. Facing the vast digital intelligence world, Mr. Zhao highlighted that Dahua is set to join hands with ecosystem partners and embark on the Think# 2.0 era from “Intelligence” to “Integrated Intelligence”, comprehensively integrating multimodal technology, industry foundation models, image and data intelligence, and integrated connection technologies to stimulate new industrial momentum.

The IoT Digital Intelligence Platform 2.0, which is based on the Dahua Think# strategy iteration, integrates new technologies such as IoT sensing, computing and networking, visual foundation models, and data intelligence to comprehensively enhance Dahua’s software engineering capabilities. It leverages the multiplier effect of data to strengthen urban management and assist the digitalization of enterprises.

At the summit, Dahua’s “Xinghan” Foundation Model was launched. With video as the core, this multimodal fusion industry foundation model catapults the accuracy and generalization of AI algorithms, with breakthroughs in visual cognition capabilities, independent analysis of various scenarios, and efficient fulfillment of massive fragmented needs, especially urban governance and power industry applications.

In the Dahua Think# 2.0 strategic framework, the importance of video-centric data communication and connection in the convergence of “cloud, network, edge, and terminal” is emphasized. To address this, Dahua established the Future Communication Research Institute, which is dedicated to conducting foundational research in the intelligent connection of video data, thus enhancing the company’s “Full Connection” capability. Dahua has established a brand new “3+N” connection capability foundation to provide effective support for the streamlined management of digital systems and the autonomous operation of intelligent systems, promoting comprehensive smart upgrading in the new era.

The year 2023 marks Dahua’s dedication to open and inclusive ecosystem partnerships. In the field of education digitalization, Mr. Namik Kemal Yildiz, Turkish Ministry of Education Manager of People’s Education, Ministry of Education of Türkiye, presented the FATİH Project in collaboration with Dahua to build smart examination rooms and smart classrooms. It is an important part of Turkey’s 2030 Vision that aims to realize the digital transformation of K12 education.

In the future, Dahua will continue to focus on visual intelligence and facilitate the data industry through comprehensive AIoT capabilities, collaborating with ecosystem partners to explore new chapters in global development.

