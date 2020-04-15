Daily Sports News Brief: PCB says won’t move Asia Cup for IPL, Jos Buttler lauds Rohit Sharma



(Representational image)

PCB says won’t agree to Asia Cup cancellation to accommodate IPL

The indefinite postponement of the IPL has raised questions as to when the season can be held. With the IPL CEO having reportedly clarified that the season will not be held in the ‘usual summer window’, September has been speculated to be a possible alternative.

“I have read and heard about these speculations but right now just remember that having or not having the Asia Cup is not a decision between Pakistan and India it involves other countries as well,” asserted PCB president Ehsan Mani.

Also saying that a question mark hangs over the Asia Cup as well at this stage, Mani added that if cricket is possible in September, the Asia Cup must be held as funds from the event are disbursed to member nations for the next two years.

*Click below for next slide*

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd