Daily Sports News Brief: Rahul to replace Dhoni? Jadeja trolled by Vaughan, Spurs take U-turn

Difficult for MS Dhoni to make comeback if IPL doesn’t happen this year

With the fate of the Indian Premier League yet to be decided, former India opener Gautam Gambhir said that it would get difficult for MS Dhoni to make a comeback to the Indian national cricket team if the former captain has no performance to show in over a year. If the IPL does not happen this year, then it will become very difficult for MS Dhoni to make a comeback. On what basis can he be selected since he’s not been playing for the last one or one and a half year.”

Picking KL Rahul as Dhoni’s replacement, Gambhir saidd, “Obviously his (Rahul’s) keeping is not as good as Dhoni’s, but if you are looking at T20 cricket, Rahul’s a utility player, can keep and bat at No. 3 or 4.

