Daisy Lowe puts on a racy display in a skimpy red lingerie

She’s never been shy of showing off her eye-popping curves.

And Daisy Lowe shared one of her raciest social media posts on yet on Saturday, as she took to Instagram to share a video of herself dancing around the bedroom in skimpy lingerie.

The model, 31, looked incredible in a sexy red two-piece before changing into an even more revealing black set as she showcased her sultry dance moves in the fun video.

In the post Daisy showed off plenty of sultry dance moves as she wiggled her peachy posterior in black thong lingerie.

The fashion star then changed into an even sexier set of red lace lingerie, complete with a plunging balcony bra and matching suspenders.

Wrapping herself in a white robe, Daisy ensured that her followers couldn’t look away as she moved around with her physique on display.

Daisy captioned the raunchy post: ‘Sweet Nothings over FaceTime with the dream queen that is @filthymouthcreative wearing @agentprovocateur.’

It comes following reports that Daisy has split from her boyfriend Jack Peñate, after she made the decision to end their six-month relationship because she ‘didn’t see a future’ with the singer, 35.

A source told The Sun: ‘It was Daisy’s choice to end the relationship as she just didn’t see a future with Jack.

‘In the end she saw him as more of a mate than a boyfriend. She broke the news last month and he was a bit gutted, but understood where she was coming from.

‘Daisy travelled from London to Somerset to isolate with her family rather than being on her own in the capital, she’s been keeping herself busy focusing on work projects and concentrating on self-care.’

She found romance with Jack after splitting from Cameron McMeikan, 24. The model even supported Jack on his new album in November.

Daisy and Cameron dated for almost a year before reportedly ending their romance over their six-year age gap. Jack’s biggest hit to date is his 2007 song Torn on the Platform, and he has two top 20 albums.

Daisy, whose dating history includes The Crown’s Matt Smith, Hurts singer Theo Hutchcraft and Thomas Cohen, was also romantically linked to artist John Leigh.