Daisy Ridley Joining Thriller 'The Ice Beneath Her'

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley is in talks to star in the upcoming psychological crime-thriller The Ice Beneath Her with filmmaker trio Radio Silence (Ready Or Not) attached to direct – Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villella.

According to Deadline, the 28-year-old British actress would play a detective and psychological profiler who work[s] to solve the “race against time” case after a young woman is found beheaded in the home of a prominent businessman.

Daisy and Tom Holland recently wrapped Chaos Walking, a sci-fi film based on Patrick Ness‘s 2008 novel The Knife of Never Letting Go. The Doug Liman-directed movie is set for an early 2021 release. The plot follows Todd (Holland) and his dog as they embark on a dangerous journey in a quarantined planetary colony made up only of men. After witnessing something terrible, he flees and encounters something he’s never seen before, a woman named Viola (Ridley). The pair embark on a journey to discover the truth behind their state of lives.

Last spotted on the red carpet in February, Daisy attended the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards.

