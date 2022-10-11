Daizee Scales Manufacturing Capacity with Cross Industries for Delica Wash Brand To Meet Growing Demand

The Release of a Patented Laundry Care Product that Extends the Life of Clothing Items, Prevents Harmful Skin Irritation and Reduces Environmental Impact

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ – Daizee Wellness Corp. (“Daizee”) announced today that it has expanded manufacturing capacity for its Delica Wash brand, for which it holds patents in both Canada and the United States, for use in home washing machines and driers for delicate clothing items. As a new generational successor to outdated white mesh laundry bags, Delica Wash defines a new category of in-home laundry care for effective cleaning, reduction in skin irritation and minimization of environmental impact associated with day-to-day household laundry.

Delica Wash is a U.S. and Canadian patented rigid mesh laundry solution to allow for hand wash only delicates, athleisure, and baby clothing items. While proprietary and complex in its design, Delica Wash is an easy-to-use home laundry care system for both washing machines and driers that stops the untimely destruction of ‘hand wash only’ items such as lingerie and athleisure apparel from tearing, snags, and the improper rinsing of harmful detergent residue.

Daizee is expanding its current manufacturing relationship with Cross Industries Ltd. for the increased manufacturing capacity of Delica Wash. The global Laundry Care market size is projected to reach $86 billion U.S. dollars by 2026, from $66 billion U.S. dollars in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2020-2026, according to 360 Research Reports.

Daizee CEO, Matthew Keddy, said, “Currently, consumers face two existing choices for their prized and often expensive delicates, risk mangling them in the general tumble or spin cycle or have them ball up in an old white mesh bag that neither properly cleans or rinses dirty and strong detergent residues properly. Delica Wash therefore solves three high priority problems for our customers – they save money, prevent skin rashes for themselves and their families, and reducing landfill and microplastics pollution in our lakes and oceans.”

Microplastics or microfibers, are very tiny polyester and acrylic threads in textiles of our everyday clothing items. A recent study highlighted in New York Times noted that “scientists estimate that textiles produce 35% of the microplastic pollution in the world’s oceans (in the form of synthetic microfibers), which would make textiles the largest known source of marine microplastic pollution.”

About Daizee Wellness Corp.

Daizee Wellness Corp. is an e-Commerce company with a portfolio of patented family wellness brands in the childcare and laundry care markets. The Company makes products from a combination of sustainable materials; including a patented two-piece disposable Hybrid Diaper that is compostable, a baby swim diaper made from recycled polyester, and a fully recyclable high-grade patented laundry care system. Daizee’s portfolio of quality brands was developed to deliver a meaningful impact to our customers for achieving wellness in both their homes and the environment. Daizee is active in delivering concise Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) reporting to all stakeholders. To learn more, please visit www.daizeewellness.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance and future developments and the business and operations of the Corporation are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intends” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would” or “occur”. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Corporation and the opinions and estimates of management, as of the date of this press release, will be as anticipated by management and future developments and the business and operations of the Corporation will be as anticipated by management. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation and future developments and the business and operations of the Corporation will not be as anticipated by management. Although management of the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Daizee Wellness Corp.