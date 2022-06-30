Daki Menan Lands and Resources Celebrates Launch of its Forestry Initiative

TEMAGAMI, ON, June 30, 2022 /CNW/ – The Government of Canada is committed to supporting a more diverse and inclusive forest sector, which will advance Indigenous self-determination, close socio-economic gaps and provide greener solutions that tackle climate change and transition toward a low-carbon economy.

Enhancing Indigenous leadership in forestry-related opportunities, businesses, careers and governance is an important step in this direction. With the launch of the Daki Menan Lands and Resources Forestry Initiative, Temagami First Nation is advancing its vision of becoming a leader in the forest economy. By achieving this milestone in the implementation of its Forestry Development Strategy, the Temagami First Nation is well positioned to pursue a wide range of forest sector opportunities, including tree planting, forest firefighting, silvicultural services, firewood production and custom milling.

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, and the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor, are pleased to celebrate the grand opening of the Daki Menan Lands and Resources Forestry Initiative. This initiative benefited from $250,000 in funding through the Indigenous Forestry Initiative (IFI) , which provides financial support to Indigenous-led economic development projects in Canada’s forest sector. The project also includes a FedNor investment of $420,000 through its Northern Ontario Development Program .

The Daki Menan Lands and Resources project aims to strengthen the Temagami First Nation’s forestry development and help bolster economic growth and capacity within the community. Daki Menan’s operations have already proven to be an important and growing sector for young people in the community seeking training and employment.

The collaboration between the Government of Canada and Temagami First Nation on this project has helped develop forestry-related tools, technology, products and services that will benefit the community for years to come.

Natural Resources Canada’s Indigenous Forestry Initiative provides financial support to Indigenous-led economic development projects in Canada’s forest sector. Benefits of the program include increased Indigenous participation, engagement and economic development in forestry-related opportunities, businesses, careers and governance.

“I would like to congratulate the Temagami First Nation on the grand opening of the Daki Menan Lands and Resources Forestry Initiative. The Government of Canada is very pleased to support this important work. This is an important step in the creation of good-quality jobs and to the sustainable future of forestry in the region.”

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

“It’s great to be part of the grand opening of the Daki Menan Lands and Resources Forestry Initiative. We need to continue to build healthy and resilient First Nation communities by partnering on long term investments and key projects. When it comes to forestry and natural resources, these investments will provide good quality jobs, help protect the environment, and support community development.”

The Honourable Anthony Rota

Member of Parliament for Nipissing—Timiskaming

“The grand opening of the Daki Menan Lands and Resources Forestry Initiative is a wonderful example of Indigenous-led and driven economic development with partnership from the federal government. Through investments in the construction of the sawmill, and the support of a Forestry Coordinator Intern, Temagami First Nation will create new jobs and strengthen the local economy. Congratulations to all.”

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor

“The grand opening of the Daki Menan Lands and Resources Corporation is an exciting day for us. It has been an undertaking since 2004 when Temagami First Nation (TFN) Community members and staff developed the TFN Forest Strategy; it had sat dormant for a few years. In 2013, we began to implement the Forest Strategy with the support of many partners, Temagami First Nation, FedNor and NRCan’s Indigenous Forestry Initiatives. The benefactors of the implementation of the TFN Forest Strategy are our YOUTH, who have been receiving training in silviculture, milling logs, producing firewood and building construction.”

Robin Koistinen

President, Daki Menan Lands and Resources Corporation

