Dakota Fanning is a roadie in over her head in the trailer for 80s rock film Viena And The Fantomes

Dakota Fanning looks like she’s getting into some hot water in the just-dropped trailer for her upcoming film.

The video teaser for her new movie Viena And The Fantomes was released Thursday, and it takes viewers on a wild rock n’ roll ride through 1980s America with Fanning, 26, portraying a roadie named Viena on tour with a punk band known as the Fantomes.

Members of the edgy group include Evan Rachel Wood of Westworld fame, Get Out’s creepy Caleb Landry Jones, and Big Little Lies star Zoe Kravitz.

Dakota, who has already been a movie star for close to 20 years thanks to her turns as precocious children in I Am Sam and War Of The Worlds back in the early aughts, plays a wide-eyed observer on the sidelines here, who soon becomes enmeshed in the group’s wild ways.

The actors all look punky-cool in the clip, complete with heavy eye makeup, two-tone hair and appropriately forlorn expressions.

At one point, the meek Viena is asked, ‘You’re with the band too, right?’ to which she replies ‘Uh, yeah.’

Viena is seen rocking out at one of the Fantomes free-for-all concerts, and when an eager groupie later asks, ‘How do you get accepted?’ she states, ‘You’re invited.’

As is inevitable in situations involving wide-eyed roadies and charismatic rockstars, a romance soon develops, with Viena seen in the pool with a male member of the touring caravan (Frank Dillane).

‘Every time I see you, I just get pulled in by this thing you have,’ he whispers.

But Caleb Landry Jones’s intense character will have none of it.

‘I don’t think you should get mixed with him,’ he tells Viena.

Another inevitability eventually rears its ugly head – booze, pills and partying, as Viena is seen partaking in various forms of substance abuse with the band.

And from there, things devolve, with Wood’s bandleader character fierily informing Viena, ‘A lot of people here want you out! She’s got to go.’

Toward the end of the trailer, Fanning’s voice is heard offscreen asking, ‘How do you do it? How do you survive this place?’

Viewers will find out when Viena And The Fantomes becomes available at home, on digital and on demand on June 30th.

