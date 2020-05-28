Jimmys Post

Dakota Fanning is a roadie in over her head in the trailer for 80s rock film Viena And The Fantomes

Dakota Fanning is a roadie in over her head in the trailer for 80s rock film Viena And The Fantomes

Dakota Fanning looks like she’s getting into some hot water in the just-dropped trailer for her upcoming film.

The video teaser for her new movie Viena And The Fantomes was released Thursday, and it takes viewers on a wild rock n’ roll ride through 1980s America with Fanning, 26, portraying a roadie named Viena on tour with a punk band known as the Fantomes.

Members of the edgy group include Evan Rachel Wood of Westworld fame, Get Out’s creepy Caleb Landry Jones, and Big Little Lies star Zoe Kravitz.

The road is her home: The trailer for Dakota Fanning’s upcoming film Viena And The Fantomes dropped Thursday, taking viewers on a wild rock n’ roll ride through 1980s America

Dakota, who has already been a movie star for close to 20 years thanks to her turns as precocious children in I Am Sam and War Of The Worlds back in the early aughts, plays a wide-eyed observer on the sidelines here, who soon becomes enmeshed in the group’s wild ways. 

The actors all look punky-cool in the clip, complete with heavy eye makeup, two-tone hair and appropriately forlorn expressions. 

At one point, the meek Viena is asked, ‘You’re with the band too, right?’ to which she replies ‘Uh, yeah.’

In the movie: Fanning portrays a roadie named Viena on tour with a punk band

In the movie: Fanning portrays a roadie named Viena on tour with a punk band

Charismatic: Members of the edgy group include Evan Rachel Wood of Westworld fame, rocking a punky two-tone hairstyle

Charismatic: Members of the edgy group include Evan Rachel Wood of Westworld fame, rocking a punky two-tone hairstyle

Soon-to-be-Catwoman: Big Little Lies star Zoe Kravitz plays a drugged out band manager

Soon-to-be-Catwoman: Big Little Lies star Zoe Kravitz plays a drugged out band manager

Viena is seen rocking out at one of the Fantomes free-for-all concerts, and when an eager groupie later asks, ‘How do you get accepted?’ she states, ‘You’re invited.’

As is inevitable in situations involving wide-eyed roadies and charismatic rockstars, a romance soon develops, with Viena seen in the pool with a male member of the touring caravan (Frank Dillane).

‘Every time I see you, I just get pulled in by this thing you have,’ he whispers. 

As is inevitable in situations involving wide-eyed roadies and sexy rockstars: A romance soon develops between Viena and a male member of the touring caravan (Frank Dillane)

As is inevitable in situations involving wide-eyed roadies and sexy rockstars: A romance soon develops between Viena and a male member of the touring caravan (Frank Dillane)

'Every time I see you, I just get pulled in by this thing you have,' he whispers to her in the trailer

‘Every time I see you, I just get pulled in by this thing you have,’ he whispers to her in the trailer

But Caleb Landry Jones’s intense character will have none of it.

‘I don’t think you should get mixed with him,’ he tells Viena.

Another inevitability eventually rears its ugly head – booze, pills and partying, as Viena is seen partaking in various forms of substance abuse with the band.

Another inevitability eventually rears its ugly head, as seen in countless movies about rock bands: Booze, pills and partying

Another inevitability eventually rears its ugly head, as seen in countless movies about rock bands: Booze, pills and partying

Out of it: Viena is seen partaking in various forms of substance abuse with the band

Out of it: Viena is seen partaking in various forms of substance abuse with the band

And from there, things devolve, with Wood’s bandleader character fierily informing Viena, ‘A lot of people here want you out! She’s got to go.’

Toward the end of the trailer, Fanning’s voice is heard offscreen asking, ‘How do you do it? How do you survive this place?’ 

Viewers will find out when Viena And The Fantomes becomes available at home, on digital and on demand on June 30th.  

Intense: Toward the end of the trailer, Fanning's voice is heard offscreen asking, 'How do you do it? How do you survive this place?'

Intense: Toward the end of the trailer, Fanning’s voice is heard offscreen asking, ‘How do you do it? How do you survive this place?’

Intriguing: Viewers will find out when Viena And The Fantomes becomes available at home, on digital and on demand on June 30th

Intriguing: Viewers will find out when Viena And The Fantomes becomes available at home, on digital and on demand on June 30th

Source link

admin

Related News

Britney Spears recycles updated Glory album cover from 2016 for her Mood Ring single cover

Britney Spears recycles updated Glory album cover from 2016 for her Mood Ring single cover

Britney Spears recycles updated Glory album cover from 2016 for her Mood Ring single cover By Cassie Carpenter For Dailymail.com Published: 07:41 BST, 29 May

Jackie ‘O’ sends John Laws a photo of her cleavage

Jackie ‘O’ sends John Laws a photo of her cleavage

‘Why don’t you send Lawsie a selfie of your bosoms?’ Jackie ‘O’ Henderson sends John Laws a photo of her cleavage after he criticised Kelly

Neil Cavuto claims Twitter fact-checked Trump because he was wrong

Neil Cavuto claims Twitter fact-checked Trump because he was wrong

On Thursday afternoon, President Trump signed an executive order targeting social media companies in response to Twitter fact-checking two of his tweets in which he

MasterChef favourite Reynold embroiled in gay-hate scandal

MasterChef favourite Reynold embroiled in gay-hate scandal

MasterChef favourite Reynold Poernomo suggested gay people should be ‘captured and put on an island’ among a series of homophobic posts in an online forum,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *