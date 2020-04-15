Dakota Johnson & Florence Welch Pose With Gucci Creative Family for ‘T Magazine’!

Dakota Johnson and Florence Welch are celebrating the Gucci vision.

The 30-year-old Fifty Shades actress and the 33-year-old Florence + The Machine singer both appear on one of the four covers of T Magazine‘s 2020 Culture issue.

The issue celebrates various groups of people who “are bound not by blood or genetics or law, but by something more profound and just as durable — call it an affinity, if you will.”

Dakota and Florence posed with Gucci‘s creative director Alessandro Michele in a photo that also included agent and activist Bethann Hardison, actress Benedetta Porcaroli, writer Sinead Burke, designer and musician Zumi Rosow, musician Mykki Blanco, actress Alba Rohrwacher.

“We’re like kids when we get together, like when I was in school and we’d all go crazy over indie music or rap or how we all wanted the same hat. Friendship is a gift,” Alessandro says of their bond.

