Dalgona Coffee vs Dalgona Cake at HOME That Humble Post…..

Not many People know that Dalgona is a Korean-style caramel candy. This is a street snack in Korea. It is not just Sweet, fun, but also loved by children. The taste of Dalgona is like smoky caramel since it is made without water. Recently, “Dalgona coffee” has been trending lately. If you are unaware of what Dalgona coffee is. Then, it is a beverage made by whipping equal proportions of instant coffee, sugar, and hot water until it becomes creamy and then adding it to cold or hot milk. But did you know that a Dalgona Cake tastes better than the coffee that you drink at home? You can actually make Dalgona Coffee Cake that too at your Home.

PC: Joconde’s Baking

INGREDIENTS FOR DALGONA / KOREAN CANDY COFFEE CAKE AT HOME

You will need the following ingredients in order to make the perfect Dalgona Cake and Coffee at Home. Read the Steps carefully and enjoy this joyful cake with easy steps.

Dalgona (Korean caramel candy)

Sugar 1.5 Tbsp (20 g) & Baking soda

Dalgona whipped cream

46 g Dalgona powder (or to 49~52g for more rich flavor) & 400g heavy cream

Dalgona syrup

15g Dalgona powder & 60g water

CAKE SHEET OR CAKE SPONGE

STEPS TO MAKE THE DALGONA | CARAMEL CANDY FOR THE COFFEE CAKE AT HOME

PC: FICTIONKITCHENPODCAST

TAKE 1.5 TBSP SUGAR IN A LADLE

LET IT MELT ON A VERY LOW FLAME. KEEP STIRRING

WHEN THE SUGAR MELTS THOROUGHLY, ADD A PINCH OF BAKING SODA. STIR AGAIN.

NOW REMOVE THE LADLE FROM THE HEAT, ADD A PINCH OF BAKING SODA

STIR VIGOROUSLY IN ORDER TO GET THE PERFECT VOLUME. THE MORE STIRRING THE MORE VOLUME. YOUR DALGONA IS READY. POUR IT ON THE PLATE OR PAN.

AFTER 10 SECS, PRESS A SEALING WAX STAMP ON IT TO GET THE STAMP ON THE DALGONA CANDY.

PLEASE NOTE : DO NOT TRY AND MAKE HUGE VOLUME OF DALGONA T ONCE, YOU MAY END UP RUINING THE DALGONA. YOU CAN STORE THE DALGONA CANDY IN A AIR TIGHT CONTAINER WITH SILICA GEL

HOW TO MAKE DALGONA POWDER FOR DALGONA SYRUP & DALGONA WHIPPED CREAM

TAKE 100g OF DALGONA CANDY , 2g CORN STARCH. GRIND IT TO MAKE A FINE POWDER

SIFT FOR ANY CLUMPS OR CHUNKS. DALGONA POWDER IS READY

TIP : USE CORN STARCH WITH AMOUNT 2% EQUAL OF DALGONA. USE THIS TO MAKE THE SYRUP AND WHIPPED CREAM

HOW TO MAKE DALGONA SYRUP

TAKE 60 g OF WATER . ADD 15 g OF DALGONA POWDER

BRING IT TO BOIL . TURN OFF THE HEAT AND LET IT COOL. DALGONA SYRUP IS READY

STEPS TO MAKE DALGONA WHIPPED CREAM AT HOME

TAKE 400g CHILLED HEAVY CREAM. ADD 50g DALGONA POWDER.

WHIP IT AT MEDIUM SPEED TILL IT IS THICKER BUT STILL RUNNY. DALGONA WHIPPED CREAM IS READY

REMOVE 180g OF THE DALGONA WHIPPED CREAM ASIDE FOR FINISHING. KEEP IT IN THE FRIDGE TO COOL

PC: PEOPLE.COM

MAKE CRUSHED PEANUTS FOR CRUNCHINESS AND GARNISHING

ROAST THE PEANUTS AND SEPARATE THE SHELLS

CRUSH IT OR CHOP INTO SMALLER PIECES

STEPS TO MAKE THE FINAL DALGONA COFFEE CAKE

TAKE A CAKE SHEET. MAKE IT ENOUGH MOIST USING A BRUSH AND WATER

SPREAD THE DALGONA WHIPPED CREAM EVENLY ON IT

PLACE ANOTHER CAKE SHEET ABOVE IT. ADD ANOTHER LAYER OF DALGONA WHIPPED CREAM ON IT

SPRINKLE CRUSHED PEANUTS ON IT.

ADD AS MANY LAYERS AS YOU WANT. FINALLY, COVER THE CAKE COMPLETELY WITH THE DALGONA WHIPPED CREAM

TAKE THE COOL WHIPPED CREAM FROM THE FRIDGE. DECORATE IT AS PER YOUR WISH USING IT AS SIDE OR FLORAL PIPINGS.

PLACE THE DALGONA CANDY ON IT.

SPRINKLE THE CRUSHED PEANUTS.

YOUR DALGONA CAKE IS READY TO BE SERVED.

DALGONA | COFFEE | CAKE | CANDY FACTS

Ppopgi or Dalgona is so famous and it is called by other names like Sponge Candy, Cinder Toffee, Angel Food Candy, Honeycomb Toffee , and many more .

In Korea, Dalgona is made using special equipment. A Dalgona Kit is used which includes Ladle or large spoon. It also contains A metal chopstick, silicon spatula and a flat plate.Moreover, You can get the Dalgona Kit on Amazon or Flipkart.

However, The hardest part about making the Dalgona Coffee candy at Home is the pressing down and making an indentation with the mold.

