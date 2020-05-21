Dame Joan Collins, 86, soaks up the sun on the hottest day of the year with husband Percy Gibson, 55

Dame Joan Collins embraced the spring heatwave in the UK on Wednesday – the hottest day of the year so far.

The veteran star, 86, shared a snap to Instagram dining outside in the sunshine with her husband Percy Gibson.

Joan looked typically glam in a floaty white sundress and an oversized hat.

The movie star added large shades to the ensemble, along with statement earrings and a matching necklace.

She completed the look with a stylish wrap and a dab of pink lipstick to her pout.

She captioned the snap: ‘Grateful to be dining #alfresco on the hottest day of the year in a friends garden! #heatwave #friends’

Joan was dining at a friends house, as they tucked into salmon and asparagus at a table decorated with white roses.

Sun loungers in the backdrop suggested they had also enjoyed a spot of sunbathing in the hot weather.

Percy gazed adoringly at his wife as they enjoyed their supper.

Earlier this month, Joan declared she’d ‘settle’ at living til she’s 100 – and brushed off the age difference between her and her other half.

She married Percy in 2002, and said in a new interview that ‘people make too much fuss about age, which is just a number’.

Speaking to The Mirror, Joan said: ‘I think there’s a big difference between biological age and the age you’re supposed to be.

‘As you know, [Percy] is somewhat younger than me. At first people would always say, “What are you going to do about the age difference?” I’d say, “Well, if he dies he dies!”‘

She mused: ‘Will I outlive you all? No, I don’t want that. I’ll settle for 100 years old, like Olivia de Havilland, who played Melanie in Gone With The Wind. She lives in Paris and is still going strong.’

The star has also criticised the UK government for being ‘ageist’ to those over the age of 70 amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

In her column for The Spectator on Sunday, the actress claimed government advice saying elderly people needed to stay indoors during the global pandemic was ‘utter discrimination’.

Holding nothing back, she said: ‘I’ve always thought Western society was terribly ageist, and I don’t just mean showbiz folk but across the board.

‘Then the UK government insisted the over-70s, horrible expression, were part of the vulnerables, an even more horrible expression, and should remain in lockdown, the most horrible expression of all, until a vaccine is found.

Holding nothing back: Joan claimed the government telling those over 70 to stay inside was ‘discrimination’ and ‘harmful’ because of how it allowed the public to treat older people

‘That was utter discrimination against the hardy individuals who have no health issues. But more harmful was bolstering the existing belief among the general public that the old should keep out of everyone’s way.’

The Dynasty star added that she was declared ‘stunningly healthy’ by her GP on her most recent visit, and has never limited herself by her age, which was true of others too.

Joan said there are ‘hundreds of thousands’ of people like her that are certain to feel the same way about being told to stay indoors throughout the UK’s lockdown.

Picking out fellow elderly actors, Joan said it was a shame 88-year-old Coronation Street star William Roache, who plays Ken Barlow, was not allowed to return to work because of the government’s advice.

She also detailed her shock when pal Christopher Biggins, 71, was stopped by members of the public during a run, because they believed he should remain inside.