Dan Levy Speaks Out After ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Finale Airs

Dan Levy is opening up after the final episode of Schitt’s Creek, which aired on Tuesday (April 7).

The 36-year-old actor posted a note for viewers of the show on the same night to his social media.

“This show has been the love of my life for the past seven years. Getting to tell these stories, build these characters and watch them grow has been a privilege for which I will always be grateful,” he said.

“And as for our viewers, getting to share this show with you, getting to watch you champion it, tell your friends about it, herald its messages of love and acceptance and decency with such empathy and passion…that is something I will never forget.”

Dan Levy also opened up in an interview about the end goal of the show. The cast also did something amazing before the series finale.

Read his full note…