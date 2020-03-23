Dan Weiss, David Benioff’s ‘Westworld’ Cameo Reignites Fan Debate About ‘Game of Thrones’ Final Season

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Sunday’s episode of “Westworld,” titled “The Winter Line.”)

Westeros met Westworld on Sunday — and not everyone was a fan of the crossover.

“Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss’s highly publicized “Westworld” cameos were featured in last night’s episode, titled “The Winter Line,” revealing to viewers that the two played a pair of Delos Destinations technicians assigned to make creations for the unnamed Park 4.

And it turns out that Park 4 is a medieval/fantasy-themed world, complete with dragons, HBO’s “Westworld” creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy told is us a direct shout-out to HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” even though they wouldn’t reveal the actual name of the “Westerosworld” park.

Benioff and Weiss’s guest spot had them playing two unnamed technicians working on a dragon that looked strikingly similar to Drogon, while discussing their plans to try to sell the creature if they get laid off. You can see screenshots of their appearances below:

The bit garnered very mixed reactions on Twitter and even reignited a debate about the eighth and final season of “GoT” — almost a full year after the now-ended series, well, ended.

“Westworld is doing charity work by employing D&D after they ruined game of thrones also get drogon away from these beasts,” one user tweeted.

Some viewers really latched on to the idea that “Game of Thrones” truly place inside this Park 4 when mocking Benioff and Weiss.

One viewer wrote: “To find out game of thrones was just a park in Westworld universe would have been a better ending than what we got.”

“Looks like ‘Game of Thrones’ creators David Benioff & D.B. Weiss (+ Drogon) are hiding out from all the finale haters in #Westworld,” another tweeted. “The whole @GameOfThrones was merely a narrative in #Westworld.”

And another wrote: “Game of Thrones being nothing more than a Delos park in Westworld is legitimately a better ending than season 8.”

See more Twitter reactions to D&D’s “Westworld” cameo below.

*snort* What if Lee Sizemore actually wrote S8 of Game of Thrones? A lot of things would suddenly make sense. #Westworld https://t.co/FAPIkCdWo5

— Beta Can’t Focus (@ColorMeBeta) March 23, 2020

westworld is doing charity work by employing D&D after they ruined game of thrones also get drogon away from these beasts pic.twitter.com/pWdRurOX2u

— jolie (@peakystom) March 23, 2020

NOOOOI!! Not a game of Thrones reference #Westworld

— Slappy White (@JMKIII58) March 23, 2020

OK, that Game of Thrones cameo on Westworld last night may have been the most groan-inducing thing I have ever seen. Whoever thought this was a good idea obviously had not seen GOT Season 8 #JumpedTheShark @davechensky @jowrotethis

— Tony Blazier (@TonyBlazier) March 23, 2020

To find out game of thrones was just a park in Westworld universe would have been a better ending than what we got https://t.co/8Jj5cpdHJC

— Kubi dooby doo (@kubi4212) March 23, 2020

Looks like ‘Game of Thrones’ creators David Benioff & D.B. Weiss (+ Drogon) are hiding out from all the finale haters in #Westworld

The whole @GameOfThrones was merely a narrative in #Westworld pic.twitter.com/7fKZT4G5sH

— mhmd Klewi – محمد گليوي (@mhmdklewi) March 23, 2020