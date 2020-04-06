Dana White confirms Khabib Nurmagomedov out of UFC 249 and fight with Tony Ferguson

“Absolutely NOT true!!!” White said on Twitter. “The card is happening but @TeamKhabib is out.”

But, just a day later, he told ESPN that was still “100% willing” to fight if a location for UFC 249 could be confirmed.

“Right now, if they give me location and I can come out from Russia and I can go to any country,” the 31-year-old said. “U.S., Abu Dhabi, doesn’t matter. I’m going to fight, 100 percent. Just give me location.”

However, on Saturday night, Twitter user @arielheIvani — who appeared to be mimicking ESPN MMA reporter Ariel Helwani ( @arielhelwani ) — claimed White and Putin had come to an agreement to help Nurmagomedov participate.

Following thousands of retweets and likes, White weighed in, shooting down the report and sticking to his belief that UFC 249 will go ahead, despite the spread of Covid-19.

“I will announce the entire card tomorrow (Monday, April 6),” White declared.

While a host of major sporting events have been postponed or canceled, White has been insistent that UFC 249 will go ahead in some form or other.

With New York battling to limit the effects of the coronavirus, hosting UFC 249 in the United Arab Emirates had been mooted, though worldwide travel restrictions also make that idea look improbable.

Nurmagomedov’s absence means that one of the strangest streaks in MMA history goes on — the Russian fighter and Ferguson have been booked to fight five times since December 2015, and the bout has never happened due to injury or illness.

Ferguson has gone as far as to suggest that Nurmagomedov should be stripped of his title.

A number of other fighters have thrust themselves forward as potential opponents for Ferguson.