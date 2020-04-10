Dana White slammed after the UFC chief finally postpones UFC 249 amid coronavirus pandemic

Dana White has been slammed after the UFC chief finally canned UFC 249 after several desperate attempts to salvage this month’s showcase event.

UFC 249 was scheduled to take place on April 18 on ESPN pay-per-view, with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov pencilled in to face Tony Ferguson at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn.

However, the New York venue pulled out of hosting duties amid the coronavirus pandemic, leaving the UFC frantically searching for a venue willing to host the event.

Most fans and pundits had expected White to pull the plug on UFC 249 at this point. The UFC chief had already postponed all UFC events apart from 249 and it seemed only a matter of time before the pay-per-view event was canned.

But White’s stubborn, selfish view of the pandemic soon became abundantly clear. His mocking of ‘weak’ reporters who raised justified queries as to the safety of fighters made for unusual watching, while his boasting of conversations with President Trump were equally bizarre.

White bulldozed on with his plans. The Middle East appeared the most viable option to host the event, with Khabib having fought there last year against Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi.

The Russian was assured that the fight was ’99 per cent’ certain to happen in the Middle East by White, and as such, the undefeated star packed his bags and left the United States, heading for Dubai.

White was catastrophically wrong. Khabib was denied entry into Dubai and was forced to return to his homeland. Calamity followed as the 31-year-old was not allowed to return to the United States, leaving the main event in limbo.

Not to worry, though. White managed to rope in lightweight contender Justin Gaethje to step in for the champion in what would have been an interim title fight, despite the fact Ferguson vs Gaethje was a fight very few fans wanted to see, while the American had not undertaken any training whatsoever.

Meanwhile, ‘Fight Island’ – a private island based at Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino on tribal land in California’s Central Valley – become the frontrunner to host the event. Its location on tribal land meant that the UFC did not have to adhere to the lockdown rules imposed by the US government. It looked like White had gotten away with it.

However, on Thursday, executives from ESPN and Disney, who broadcast UFC events, told White to back down from his pursuit of the event, meaning that all UFC events have been postponed indefinitely.

And fans have taken to Twitter to lambast White for leaving it to just over a week before the April 18 date to finally call it a day.

@sylvanlaker84 wrote: ‘@danawhite Glad to see ESPN and Disney stepped in. When does safety of your fighters and their support staff come before your greed? Love your fights but now is not the time!’

@dj_mcshuffles said: ‘@danawhite hahaha!!! Finally shut down. Listen to the experts and quit putting ppl at risk. Pull your head out and stop being an ass****. Thx!!!’.

@AdhdCapricorn wrote: ‘Thank you ESPN for not pushing this fight card to continue during a PANDEMIC! Dana White is nuts! #UFC249’.

In an transparent attempt to save face, White is bullishly adamant that future UFC events will be held at the obscure island location.

Speaking to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, he said: ‘[It’s] really happening … the infrastructure is being built right now on the island.

‘When this thing is ready, it’s going to be bad ass. It’s going to be incredible. And we’re just gonna start running fights as soon as that thing is finished.’