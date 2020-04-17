‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller Shares ‘Formal’ Throwback Photo With Her Sassy Side Ponytail

Abby Lee Miller wasn’t exactly thrilled with her hairstyle of choice for her high school senior portrait! Meanwhile, the throwback photo simply reminded fans of Abby’s former dance student, JoJo Siwa.

In honor of Throwback Thursday, Abby Lee Miller revealed her high school senior portrait! To Abby’s dismay, she was rocking her trademark early ’80s hairdo: the infamous side pony tail. “What was I thinking? I can’t believe I took a formal portrait w/ my side pony?,” Abby wrote underneath the nostalgic post, which she shared on April 16!

Fans didn’t join in Abby’s horror, though. Instead, they couldn’t help but notice Abby’s side pony looked just like JoJo Siwa’s, who’s not too far off from how old Abby was in the throwback portrait! “Jojo Siwa?,” wrote one fan, while another follower commented, “JOJO whoo!?!!”

This wasn’t the first time fans saw a striking resemblance between Abby and her 16-year-old Dance Moms protégé, even if they rocked the same hairstyle four decades apart! Abby has been feeling nostalgic as of late, because the Lifetime star also dug up a photo of herself at 14-years-old with her very first dance student (she’s been hustling for years). Not only was Abby wearing a side pony as well, but a bow as well — yes, as in JoJo’s trademark accessory.

Abby actually dropped a reference to this iconic high school portrait during her EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife in April! “I teased [JoJo] about the side ponytail but I rocked the side ponytail, even [in] my high school graduation picture,” Abby had told us. “I wore a side ponytail [when] everyone had their hair pretty down. And I always had a bow. It wasn’t like a big giant JoJo bow but it was like a ribbon tied bow. But that was my go to and I always wore a ponytail my dad used to make my ponytail so tight, like he’d pull my eyebrows up for dance class.” Consider this foreshadowing!