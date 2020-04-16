Dance studio approved, council extends its operation hours

news, local-news,

Despite reaching an agreement with surrounding neighbours and the applicant on the hours of operation for a new dance school, the Launceston City Council decided to change them. The council approved the dance studio's development application on Thursday to operate out of 233a Charles Street, Launceston and to extend an existing car park area. Surrounding residents and the applicant negotiated and agreed the hours of operation were to be from 3pm to 8.30pm Monday to Friday. However the council decided the appropriate business hours were 9am to 8pm due to its zoning. The decision to extend the hours was made to ensure the studio would not have to reapply for a change in business hours if needed, despite the business itself not asking for the extended hours. A resident spokesperson said if the weekday hours were changed to 9am and were approved they would appeal the decision. The residents have 14 days to appeal the decision. The dance school will operate out of an existing hall to about 130 students and will cater for solo lessons and groups of up to 15 students. It will operate seven days per week, however it will not operate for 12-14 weeks of the year during school holidays. On Saturday's it will operate from 9am to 4pm and on Sunday's from 9am to 2pm. In addition to the dance school use, the proposal included the construction of five car parking spaces. Four will be used for shared parking for uses in the area and one space will be dedicated for permanent parking for the use.

