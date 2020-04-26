Dancing On Ice star Carlotta Edwards’ marriage rift ‘came as a shock’

The marriage rift between Dancing on Ice stars Carlotta Edwards and Alex Demetriou over Maura Higgins came as a shock to her family, a source has revealed.

Carlotta and Alex are taking a break after he became very close with the Love Island star who he was partnered with last series.

The pro-dancer couple have been married for four years and had just spent Christmas with Carlotta’s family in Canada weeks before he started dancing with Maura.

A source spoke to The Sun about the visit to reveal: ‘Everything has seemed fine and her family thought they were having a good time.

‘No one in her family suspected anything was up between them, so obviously this has all been quite a shock.’

Carlotta, 30, has allegedly removed her wedding ring and is staying with a friend in Calgary while the pair are on a break.

It is believed that she and her husband grew apart because of the close friendship between Alex, 28, and Maura, 29.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: ‘Carlotta and Alex are having a bit of time out from each other at the moment.’

Maura has been spending lockdown in isolation at her home in Essex, where she was spotted jogging recently, and Alex has not been seen in public since the ITV show ended.

Ab fab! Maura Higgins looked sensational in a cropped black zip-up bralette on Friday as she joked about ‘pretending’ to exercise at home during lockdown

The Irish beauty looked sensational in a cropped black zip-up bralette on Friday as she joked about ‘pretending’ to exercise at home during lockdown.

She showcased her washboard abs in the item of clothing which she teamed with a pair of tiny Adidas shorts.

Maura captioned the snap with: ‘Don’t mind me….just pretending to workout!’

The former grid girl completed her sporty-chic ensemble with small round Ray-Ban sunglasses and braided her brunette locks into french plaits.

Funny: Maura captioned the snap with: ‘Don’t mind me….just pretending to workout!’