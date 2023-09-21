Dandelion Energy Celebrates New York Governor Hochul Signing Law to Reform Geothermal Drilling Regulations and Save Homeowners Money on Heating and Cooling

Law removes outdated regulations and will jumpstart geothermal

heat pump installations for New York residents

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Dandelion Energy , the nation’s leading residential geothermal company, celebrated New York Governor Kathy Hochul signing a law to reform geothermal drilling regulations during Climate Week.

“We are thrilled that Governor Hochul has signed this bill into law. It will have a transformative impact for our customers and all New Yorkers looking to install geothermal in their homes, since it will allow almost all homes to be heated with one borehole rather than two,” said Kathy Hannun, co-founder and president of Dandelion Energy.

“The state of New York has been ahead of the curve in supporting geothermal as the most efficient and grid-friendly heating and cooling technology,” said Dan Yates, CEO of Dandelion Energy. “This law will ensure our industry can rapidly scale to help meet the state’s climate goals for decarbonized buildings.”

Before passage of this law, New York regulated geothermal systems at depths greater than 500 feet like oil and gas drilling. This meant geothermal installers often drilled multiple shallower boreholes in place of a single, deeper borehole, making installation of geothermal impossible for many people living in urban and suburban areas with smaller lots. With this change, geothermal systems will be more affordable to install and accessible to more New Yorkers, saving billions in installation and energy costs .

This regulatory change aligns with the key recommendations of the Climate Action Council in its Scoping Plan . It’s a crucial step toward the state’s goal of two million electrified and electric-ready homes by 2030. The geothermal heat pump industry is already installing hundreds of systems for New York homeowners and commercial buildings every year – with the enactment of this new law, that number will significantly increase in the months and years ahead.

New York State Senator Peter Harckham (D-40) and Assemblymember Deborah Glick (D-66), chairs of the Environmental Conservation committees in each house, championed this legislation to remove outdated regulatory requirements and unlock New York’s ability to meet its climate goals. The bill received overwhelmingly positive bipartisan support in both houses.

Many organizations supported passage of this legislation, including NY-GEO, AGREE, Building Decarbonization Coalition, Con Edison, NYLCV, NYPRIG, ReWiring America, and the Sierra Club.

About Dandelion Energy

Dandelion Energy is the nation’s leading residential geothermal company. By making the transition to geothermal heating and cooling systems simple and affordable, Dandelion empowers modern homeowners to choose emissions-free heating while saving up to 70% on their heating and cooling bills. Together with the homeowners we serve, we are shifting the built environment away from fossil fuels. To learn more, visit https://dandelionenergy.com .

