Dandelion Energy CEO Michael Sachse Participates in White House Executive Roundtable on Heat Pump Manufacturing and Deployment

Roundtable Event Discusses the Opportunities and Challenges of Residential Heat Pumps as a Cleaner, Cheaper and More Effective Home Heating Solution

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Dandelion Energy , the nation’s leading residential geothermal company, today announced that the company’s CEO, Michael Sachse, participated in the White House Executive Roundtable on Heat Pump Manufacturing and Deployment on April 4, 2023 in Washington, D.C.

The roundtable event included national heat pump manufacturers, distributors, and labor organizations, who collaboratively discussed President Biden’s ambitious climate and manufacturing agenda, including the administration’s efforts to grow American heat pump manufacturing and deployment, expand manufacturing and clean energy jobs, decrease building emissions, and strengthen American competitiveness.

“We are proud to contribute our knowledge and experience at the White House Executive Roundtable on Heat Pump Manufacturing and Deployment,” said Michael Sachse, CEO of Dandelion Energy. “Working together, we can advance the adoption of this innovative technology in American homes.”

Dandelion Energy Brings Heat Pump Technology to Consumers

As a leader in the geothermal heat pump sector, Sachse and Dandelion Energy have brought heat pump technology to consumers with its geothermal heating and cooling solution, which replaces a home’s existing air conditioning and heating equipment with a powerful heat pump and safe, underground pipes that move heat between the earth and the home.

Dandelion Energy brings geothermal heat pumps to the consumer market, installing more than 1,200 geothermal heating and cooling units throughout the Northeast United States.

As of February 2023, the systems Dandelion has installed will reduce carbon emissions by 556,631 tons by 2050, which is like removing 17,600 cars from the road.

Sachse recently delivered a presentation on scaling geothermal energy at CERAWeek where he discussed heat pump technology and the go-to-market opportunities and regulatory standards that can help expand access to geothermal heat pumps.

Biden/Harris Administration Legislation Propels Heat Pump Adoption

The Biden/Harris administration’s signing of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has accelerated interest in geothermal heating and cooling solutions. The law provides a 30 percent credit for geothermal heat pump projects installed before January 1, 2033. In addition, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 provides state energy offices with $8.8 billion to distribute to homeowners retrofitting their homes with energy performance improvements like heat pump heating and cooling.

The financial incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, coupled with state and local resources, are making geothermal heating and cooling the go-to sustainable solution for today’s homeowners.

“I am honored to join the White House Executive Roundtable on Heat Pump Manufacturing and Deployment to discuss the future of this innovative technology. With the support of the Biden/Harris administration and the incentives provided by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, geothermal heat pumps are becoming an increasingly accessible and affordable option for homeowners,” Sachse said. “At Dandelion Energy, our mission is to help free homes from fossil fuels and transition to a more sustainable, efficient, and environmentally-friendly heating and cooling solution. We are excited about the opportunities to expand access to geothermal heat pumps and contribute to the nation’s climate and manufacturing goals.”

To learn more, visit https://dandelionenergy.com/ .

About Dandelion Energy

As the nation’s leading residential geothermal company, Dandelion Energy helps homeowners free their homes from fossil fuels. By making geothermal heating and cooling systems accessible and affordable for modern homeowners, Dandelion is working to mitigate climate change with renewable technologies that decarbonize homes. Today, Dandelion’s heating and cooling solutions allow homeowners to save up to 50 percent on their heating and cooling bills and help the environment by moving away from conventional systems to reduce homes’ carbon dioxide emissions by up to 80 percent. The state-of-the-art geothermal heat pump system offers wifi-enabled monitoring, creating a smarter, more responsive, and more innovative approach than any other HVAC system on the market. To learn more, visit www.dandelionenergy.com .

