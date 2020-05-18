Dangerous criminal application by Crown

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Director of Public Prosecutions is preparing an application for a former Ulverstone man who stabbed his aunt in the neck in 2015 to be declared a dangerous criminal. Dillon John Cruse, 25, formerly Dylan John Cruse was sentenced to five years and six months jail in June 2016 after pleading guilty to the attempted murder of Sandra Evelyn Harding on December 23, 2015. Crown prosecutor Jackie Hartnett made the application during a Supreme Court appearance by Cruse via video link from Risdon Prison on Friday. IN OTHER NEWS: Cruse has pleaded guilty to a count of armed robbery committed in Lindisfarne on August 30, 2019 . Ms Hartnett told Justice Robert Pearce that the Crown would make the application under Section 19 of the Sentencing Act. She said that it had only become clear on Friday that the application would be made. Two further reports would be sought and enquiries made of Tasmania Police and the Prison Service. She said Risdon Prison was acting on the request in relation to behavioural issues in the Prison. Justice Pearce adjourned proceedings to June 12 at 2.15pm In sentencing comments in 2016 Justice Helen Wood said Cruse had taken ice at the home of a friend Ms Durant. “Sometime after midnight started having thoughts about killing someone and hearing voices telling him to kill someone,” she said. “He formed the intention to kill Ms Durant. He obtained a knife from her unit and persuaded her to walk him home via the beach. “He intended to kill Ms Durant by stabbing her when they reached the beach. Justice Wood said that when they ran into a friend Cruse walked alone back to Ms Harding’s unit. He grabbed a knife from a knife block and walked up behind Ms Harding who was asleep in a chair. “Moments later he placed his left hand over her mouth and stabbed her to the right side of her neck with the knife,” she said. Justice Wood set a non-parole period of two year and nine months. The Parole Board granted him parole on February 4, 2019. A 2018 report from Dr Michael Evenhuis said Cruse “should not represent an unacceptable risk to the community provided that he continues to abstain from the use of illicit substances”. In a 2016 report on Cruse, Dr Evenhuis said his actions may have been an attempt to achieve a level of notoriety as a result of feelings of worthlessness and hopelessness. Under Section 19 of the Sentencing Act 1997, a person can be declared to be a dangerous criminal if they have been convicted of a crime involving violence and they have at least one prior conviction for a crime involving violence. Tasmania has had nine criminals declared as dangerous since 1997. They are Thomas Hueston, a man who cannot be named for legal reasons, burglar Colin John Sparkes, rapist James Maxwell Evans, serial rapist Kevin Richard Bell, sex offender Anthony John Minney, rapist Brendan James Freeman, serial rapist Paul Vincent Phillips and violent criminal Gavin Raymond McIntosh.

