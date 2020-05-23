Jimmys Post

Dangerous inmate, 44, is on the run after escaping from prison in New South Wales

By Australian Associated Press

Inmate Selim Sensoy is on the run

A NSW inmate is on the run after escaping from a minimum-security prison in the Northern Tablelands region.

Police say Selim Sensoy, 44, was reported missing from Glen Innes Correctional Centre about midday on Saturday.

He was last seen wearing his prison greens at 10am.

He is described as being of Mediterranean or Middle Eastern appearance, between 175 and 185 cm tall, with a medium build, brown eyes and grey hair.

Police have warned the public not to approach Sensoy but instead call triple-zero immediately if they see him.

