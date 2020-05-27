Daniel Andrews defends his controversial Belt and Road deal with China as relations sour

The Victorian government has stood firm on its controversial multi-billion dollar deal with China, despite its relationship with Australia continuing to sour.

As the issue became further marred in controversy on Wednesday, the state’s premier Daniel Andrews defended his handling of the fractious trade deal.

He has been heavily criticised for signing Beijing’s $1.5 trillion Belt and Road infrastructure deal, all without the approval of the federal government.

Cross-party critics fear the deal will give China undue power over the Australian economy, and will even use their own workers instead of creating homegrown jobs.

But the Victorian government is pushing ahead with the deal, with Mr Andrews insisting the agreement was properly flagged with federal authorities.

‘The first agreement was sent to DFAT in draft form and the second agreement is simply an extension of the first,’ he said.

‘We have a strong and good relationship with China and what that means is our exports are up 62 per cent in the last five years.’

He insisted that despite China’s whopping 80 per cent tariff on Australian barley, further souring relationships would cost jobs.

China is by far Australia’s biggest trading partner, worth $194.6 billion in imports and exports.

‘I’m not quite sure what people are suggesting,’ he said.

‘Rather than having a good relationship with China we have a bad one, or we send less product to China rather than more?

‘If that’s the approach people want to take, then that will cost jobs. It’s very simple.’

But he conceeded that the next step of the deal, due to take place in June, could be pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

‘It’s fair to say people’s focus was on a global pandemic rather than necessarily some of those issues,’ he said.

‘But when we’re in a position to make further announcements, we will.’

The deal was signed last October, but has been criticised again after Chinese and Australian trade relations reached a low point this month.

On May 18, China slapped a crippling 80 per cent tariff on barely exports from Australian farmers.

Australia sends between half and two-thirds of all its barley to China, making the tariff decision a massive blow to the $600 million a year industry.

On Tuesday night, state media in China warned that Australian natural gas, worth $16 billion, could be next to be hit by huge tariffs.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham revealed the government was given no advanced notice of China’s decision – the result of a probe into pricing – and called it ‘deeply disappointing’.

Mr Andrews’ claims come as China’s Melbourne consulate hit back at the ‘negative remarks’ over President Xi Jinping’s signature policy – jumped to the premier’s defence.

A statement read: ‘The negative remarks… are obviously distorted interpretations.

‘[They are] unwarranted attacks and deliberate discredit for political purposes, and they do not really care about the benefits of ‘Belt and Road’ cooperation brought to the people of both sides.

‘China is Victoria’s largest trading partner.’

Mr Andrews insisted the relationship is important for the Australian economy, regardless of any rows over tariffs.

‘What that (relationship) means is our exports are up 62 per cent in the last five years,’ he said.

‘Our visitors, tourists, are up 70 per cent in the last five years and our international student numbers are up 50 per cent from China in the last five years.’

Explaining why his own government had delayed signing the deal in 2017, former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull accused China of having ulterior motives.

‘An agenda is probably the best way to describe it,’ he said.

‘We obviously welcome Chinese investment that meets our foreign investment guidelines but we’d prefer to focus on specific projects and investments rather than engaging in generalities.’

Federal Liberal MP Andrew Hastie told Daily Mail Australia Mr Andrews had ‘gone off the reservation by conducting his own foreign policy with China’.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has also called on Andrews to clarify why the state had entered the agreement, which he described ‘a propaganda initiative from China’.

‘Victoria needs to explain why it is the only state in the country that has entered into this agreement,’ he said.

The initiative aims to build a trade and infrastructure network connecting Asia with the rest of the world, primarily along ancient Silk Road trade routes.

But the plans have been slammed as ‘debt-trap diplomacy’ by some critics, which is where a country lends money to another in expectation of support for its strategic objectives.

It has involved China handing huge loans to countries already laden with debt.