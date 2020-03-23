Daniel Craig says he doesn’t plan to leave his fortune to his kids: ‘Get rid of it or give it away before you go’

Daniel Craig won’t be handing out his massive fortune — said to total more than $100 million — to his children, he claims.

Speaking to Saga magazine, the James Bond star said that he finds the idea of inheritance “distasteful.”

“My philosophy is to get rid of it or give it away before you go,” he said.

“I don’t want to leave great sums to the next generation.”

Daniel Craig, who welcomed a daughter with wife Rachel Weisz in 2018, has dismissed the idea of bequeathing a large fortune. (Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images) More

Craig has an infant daughter, born in 2018, with actress wife Rachel Weisz, as well as older daughter Ella, who is in her 20s, from his previous marriage. He is also stepfather to Weisz’s 13-year-old son Henry.

Craig is far from the first celebrity to extol the virtues of letting their children find their own financial way in the world rather than relying on their wealthy parents.

Elton John and husband David Furnish said in 2016 that they would be giving the bulk of their fortune to charity rather than their sons.

“Of course I want to leave my boys in a very sound financial state, but it’s terrible to give kids a silver spoon. It ruins their life,” the singer said.

Elton John has also dismissed the idea of leaving children a huge inheritance. (Photo: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) More

“Listen, the boys live the most incredible lives, they’re not normal kids, and I’m not pretending they are. But you have to have some semblance of normality, some respect for money, some respect for work.”

Similarly, Simon Cowell, told the Mirror back in 2013 that he’s “going to leave my money to somebody. A charity, probably — kids and dogs. I don’t believe in passing on from one generation to another.

“Your legacy has to be that hopefully you gave enough people an opportunity, so that they could do well, and you gave them your time, taught them what you know.”

Craig is next up in his final Bond movie, No Time to Die, originally scheduled for release in April, but now delayed until November.

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment: