Daniel Craig’s No Time To Die to reshoot due to THIS reason? | Bollywood Life

Daniel Craig’s James Bond movie, which was supposed to release this April has been pushed to November. While the makers cited the reason of coronavirus pandemic, the latest reports suggest that it was not the only reason for the delay of the film. As per YouTube Channel Midnight’s Edge, the spy-thriller faced negative reactions in the test screenings. Also Read – Daniel Craig: I dreamed of playing Superman or Spider-Man

As per the Express UK report, “Sources have informed Midnight’s Edge that a recent test screening of No Time To Die did not go well. Though we don’t have any specifics about what was ill-received by test audiences, we are being told they are scheduling two pieces of reshoots to last 12 to 14 days.” The source further added, “They are using the outbreak as cover to avoid bad publicity. With a very public and problematic history of the film, it would be very easy to believe that an extensive delay would be more than likely due to issues with the film itself than the current global health threat” Also Read – Daniel Craig’s No Time To Die gets postponed, will now release on THIS date

The film is directed by Cary Fukunaga and also features Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Lea Seydoux, and Jeffrey Wright and Christoph Waltz in key roles. Rami Malek plays the lead antagonist in the film and we are more than excited to see his face-off between him and Daniel Craig. After coming on board, Rami said, "I promise you all I will be making sure Mr. Bond does not have an easy ride of it in this, his 25th outing." No Time To Die is set to hit the screens on November 12.