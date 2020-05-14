Daniel Ricciardo joins McLaren on £31m two-year deal

Daniel Ricciardo has landed a mammoth £31million contract to join McLaren for 2021.

The Renault driver will leave at the end of the year and join up with Lando Norris at McLaren, paving the way for Carlos Sainz’s move to Ferrari.

The Spaniard has been identified as Ferrari’s prime target to replace four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, who will leave when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Ricciardo’s move will free up Carlos Sainz (R) to replace Sebastian Vettel (L) at Ferrari

Sainz had been in negotiations to stay with McLaren beyond 2020 but the appeal of joining a top team has convinced him to move.

McLaren, meanwhile, have been chasing Ricciardo for some time and his signing represents a huge coup for them.

Following the announcement of his signing, McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl said: ‘Daniel is a proven race-winner and his experience, commitment and energy will be a valuable addition to McLaren and our mission to return to the front of the field.’

Renault confirmed they had been in talks about extending Ricciardo’s deal but that they proved to be unsuccessful.