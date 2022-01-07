DAON VERIFLY IS SAFELY SECURING ATTENDANCE AT MAJOR AVIATION CONFERENCE IN HAWAII

The American Association of Airline Executives (AAAE) will host its Aviation Issues Conference, the preeminent gathering of aviation professionals for in-depth discussions of key issues and charting the course for the Washington policy agenda in the year ahead.

VeriFLY by Daon has assisted millions of global travelers in navigating the ever-changing COVID-19 government requirements. The Omicron variant has added new complications to travel and has underscored the value VeriFLY delivers for both travelers and the airlines who have adopted the technology. In fact, the AAAE has selected VeriFLY as its exclusive mobile health app partner to help ensure the health and safety of all those attending the Aviation Issues Conference.