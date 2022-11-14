Daram ENG Co., Ltd., a Korean company specializing in air conditioning technology, The world's first photocatalytic heat exchanger and photocatalytic HEPA filter are being commercialized in earnest

Daram ENG Co., Ltd. succeeded in developing the world’s first photocatalytic heat exchanger and photocatalytic HEPA filter

It can be efficiently used to prevent global warming and establish a COVID-19 quarantine air conditioning system

An official said, “When attaching a light source module, it can be used immediately in schools, health facilities, etc.”

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Daramim ENG Co., Ltd. (CEO Kim Bae-young), a Korean company specializing in HVAC, announced on the 14th that it will commercialize photocatalytic heat exchangers and photocatalytic HEPA filters that have been developed for the first time in the world.

As global warming caused by air pollution has emerged as a serious social problem, Daram ENG, which has been working on developing related technologies for four years, has achieved the development of a core technology photocatalytic heat exchanger that is effective in purifying the atmosphere, including bacteria and viruses and nitrogen oxides. In addition, the photocatalytic HEPA filter developed together has the advantage of being able to efficiently remove germs and viruses when applied to air conditioners such as air conditioners and air purifiers, so it can be used organically to establish a COVID-19 quarantine air conditioning system.

“Daram ENG is currently increasing its reliability by holding three patents related to photocatalytic heat exchangers, photocatalytic certificates, and test reports of the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology (KTL),” a Daram ENG official said. “It is recognized for its excellence by recording 2.8 moles or more than four times the performance verification standard.”

The photocatalytic heat exchanger is the same shape as the heat exchanger in air conditioning equipment used in air conditioning facilities such as air conditioners, heaters, and air conditioners, and can be immediately applied to various sites in need of removing pollutants such as schools, public institutions, and medical facilities, an official added.

Meanwhile, Daram ENG, established in 2010, is a Korean company specializing in HVAC equipment development, Clean Room equipment development and construction, switchboard & installation, CNC precision processing, precision sheet metal and processing (five-axis MCT processing, etc.).

SOURCE DAREM ENG Co., Ltd.