Dark Spots?? 5 Quick and Easy Home Recipies To Get Rid of Them – MissBonic

Our face is an epicenter of our beauty, but sometimes this beauty is maligned by dark spots. I am not saying that the other features such as almond-shaped eyes and pouty-lips do not count, but if these beautiful features are circumvented by dark spots, then our beauty is compromised.

There are a plethora of creams available in the market which provide the surety of vanishing dark spots within a few days or weeks, but every time you put these creams on to your skin, you are loading lots of chemicals on your skin.

Skincare Routine You Should Follow During Quarantine

Your 10 minutes Nighttime Skincare Routine

Then what you should do?

I suggest that instead of spending your hard earn money in buying such chemically loaded creams, you should stick yourself to the homemade ways to replenish your skin.

Homemade ways are the best when it comes to taking care of your skin because these do not have any side effects and you can find the ingredients in your own kitchen.

In this article, I am going to share with you 5 ultimate home remedies to get rid of dark spots naturally

So, without any further delay. Let’s begin!!!

1. Remove Dark Spots Using Oats

Oats are not only good at maintaining a healthy diet but also is beneficial for your skin. Oats have grainy structure and hence, they work on the dark spots by scrubbing off the upper dead skin layer, unleashing the fresh skin from within.

To prepare the mask follow these steps:

Grind 1 tablespoon of oats in a mixture. Now add a teaspoon of lemon juice to it. Mix to form a paste. Scrub on the dark spots. Rinse with lukewarm water.

Lemon has the skin lightening properties. So, when you mix lemon juice to the oats, it works as a natural bleaching agent and lighten the skin.

2. Sandalwood Powder

Sandalwood powder is one those ingredients that are used in every beauty regime. Guess what? Sandalwood powder is also used to remove dark spots.

Take a tablespoon of sandalwood powder in a bowl. Now add a tablespoon of glycerine to it. Add rosewater to make a paste. Mix all the ingredients throughly Apply thick paste on your dark spots Let it dry for 10-15 minutes Remove using lukewarm water by rubbing your fingers in circulating motion.

3. Potato As A Lightening Agent

After lemon juice, potato is another skin lightening agent which works miraculously. Make a face pack using potato by following these steps:

Finely slice potato, and put it directly on the dark spots. Remove after 15-20 minutes. Wash using lukewarm water.

Or

Grind potato in a mixture. Add honey to this paste. Mix well. Apply this paste on your dark spots Rinse after 15 minutes using lukewarm water.

Image by Couleur from Pixabay

4. Tomato Mask

Tomato is loaded with wonderful anti-oxidants that work to lighten your dark spots.

The usage of tomato is very easy and this procedure will not take more than 1 minute.

Cut tomato on the top Squeeze all the juice from inside Apply this juice on your dark spots Leave for 15-20 minutes Rinse and follow with a moisturizer.

5. Papaya Mask For Dark Spots

Take ripen papaya Mesh the pulp using fork Apply this pulp directly on the dark spots Leave for some time Rinse well

OR

Grate green papaya Mix lemon juice to it Mix the paste well Apply on the concerned area Rinse

Image by Steve Buissinne from Pixabay

Hey fella, I hope you liked my article. If you have any queries, suggestions, or comments, you are always welcome to write them in the comment section below. I love to read and reply to all of your comments.

Also, if you are facing some other problem that you want me to write about, then feel free to write it in the comment section below. Do not hesitate to put your email id in there because we are not going to spam you.

Share this article with your friends and family so as to help them, and subscribe to our newsletter for regular updates.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related