Dark Victory (1939) – A carefree socialite learns she has an inoperable brain tu…

Dark Victory (1939) – A carefree socialite learns she has an inoperable brain tumor and shortly die.

Dir: Edmund Goulding

DP: Ernest Haller

Wri: Casey Robinson

Nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture, Best Actress (Bette Davis) & Best Original Score. But was released the same year as Gone With the Wind & The Wizard of Oz.

