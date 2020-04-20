Darren Criss & Wife Mia Cover Up for Afternoon Walk in Los Feliz

Darren Criss and wife Mia couple up for an afternoon walk around their neighborhood on Saturday (April 18) in Los Feliz, Calif.

The 33-year-old Emmy & Golden Globe winner and his wife both wore protective masks across their faces along with gloves as they got in a little fresh air.

During their walk, Darren was spotted snapping a few photos of Mia in her mask.

