Dassault Aviation and Dassault Systèmes Partner to Bring Secure, Sovereign Collaboration on the Cloud to Next Generation Defense Programs

Dassault Aviation will use Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud to develop its next-generation fighter, a key project in the Future Combat Air System

The 3DEXPERIENCE platform operated on OUTSCALE provides a dedicated sovereign defense cloud with the highest level of security and continuous software developments

This next step in their long-term collaboration is a key driver of a European sovereign cloud that can influence other sectors such as health care and public services

LE BOURGET, France, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) and Dassault Aviation (Euronext Paris FR0014004L86, AM.PA) announced at the Paris Air Show, the next step in their long-term collaboration aimed at bringing the highest levels of security, sovereignty and collaboration on the cloud to major defense programs.

Dassault Aviation will use Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud to develop its next-generation fighter, a key project in the Future Combat Air System industrial collaboration to ensure the future of European autonomy and sovereignty in defense and security.

This cloud environment will be localized in Dassault Aviation premises and operated by Dassault Systèmes through its OUTSCALE brand, whose SecNumCloud qualification is the highest security recognition given by the National Cybersecurity Agency of France.

The 3DEXPERIENCE platform provides a dedicated sovereign defense cloud in which Dassault Aviation and its partners can develop the fighter with greater agility in a highly secured and scalable environment. Users will benefit from continuous software developments by Dassault Systèmes that deliver the latest capabilities in systems engineering, program management, design, simulation and other disciplines.

“France and Europe need to build up a sovereign Cloud capability, so that they can develop collaborative defense programs with the best possible functionality. Initiatives are already in place outside Europe. We need to stay in the race. In Europe, we are fortunate to have the world leader in digital solutions for the development of industrial products in the Cloud. For our part, we’re an industrial architect, a custodian of sovereignty technologies and experienced in prime contracting for major military programs, both in France and in multinational cooperation. This partnership between Dassault Aviation and Dassault Systèmes provides the first collaborative engineering solution adapted to the cyber regulations required for defense programs, and evolving at the speed of the Cloud,” said Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO, Dassault Aviation.

As part of Dassault Aviation’s ongoing digital transformation, Dassault Systèmes will also extend this infrastructure to all of Dassault Aviation’s new programs, to provide a consistent, secure environment for seamless, compliant programs.

“Society today is faced with profound challenges requiring defense programs that can ensure a safer future for citizens. In this context, industry innovators working with highly sensitive data must transform their programs – and how they work with their ecosystems – to secure every phase of development,” said Bernard Charlès, Chairman and CEO, Dassault Systèmes. “Today, our ongoing partnership with Dassault Aviation is reaching new heights – positioning us as key actors in the emergence of a European sovereign cloud with the highest level of security. As the strategic, sovereign cloud partner for governments and companies, we can bring the same security in defense to other industries such as health care and public services.”

Dassault Aviation will rely on the “Winning Concept,” “Program Excellence,” “Co-Design to Target” and “Ready for Rate” industry solution experiences based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which simplify and streamline the development of highly complex systems and programs to meet budget, schedule and performance targets.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE® Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers can redefine the creation, production and life-cycle-management processes of their offer and thus have a meaningful impact to make the world more sustainable. The beauty of the Experience Economy is that it is a human-centered economy for the benefit of all –consumers, patients and citizens. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

About Dassault Aviation

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,700 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2022, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €6.9 billion. The company has 12,700 employees.

