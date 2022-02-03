Data 360 and Urbanime collaborate to launch Hip Hop Hackathon for the Culture

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Data 360 and Urbanime are pleased to announce the creation of Hip Hop Hackathon which will kick-off via a two-day event on February 8 and 9 that launches a season of events between Black History month and Juneteenth 2022 that bring together innovators and creatives to develop technology solutions to real-world problems. The events are aimed at providing the underrepresented, especially Blacks and Latinos, and all undervalued groups with the opportunity to develop their skills in the STEM fields and gain exposure to employment opportunities in STEM.

Hip Hop Hackathon is a community of creators, makers, and changemakers who have the power to craft the future of technology and culture by leveraging their unique talents to build solutions that address real-world problems. We know that our movement is not limited to the three pillars of rap, dance, and technology. We are artists and creators from all walks of life who have the potential to combine their expertise across a variety of disciplines to empower the culture.

The free events will celebrate the rich contributions of people of color, Blacks, and specifically, Black Women in STEM, to the computer industry, and encourage the next generation to explore STEM careers.

The tagline for these events is “Permission Not Required” to give undervalued talent access to the STEM fields. As the Hip Hop Hackathon’s tagline suggests, the event is giving undervalued talent access to the STEM fields.

The goal of the Hip Hop Hackathon is to contribute to closing the large disparity gaps in STEM and computer science education and employment opportunities between Blacks and other undervalued demographic groups. Over the past few years, the nation has seen a steadily decreasing number of Black and Latino students entering computer science programs.

“The STEM fields and technology industry that have changed the world in the last 50 years and will continue to rapidly evolve our society for the next 50. It’s up to us to ensure that all Americans, and especially African Americans, are represented in these jobs of the future,” said Marie Smith, Co-Founder of Hip Hop Hackathon and CIO and Co-Founder of Data 360.

Data 360 is a woman led and 100% minority-owned technology and community interest company with a mission to create software that transforms the way companies, governments and communities use data and advanced technologies. Our mission is to empower our customers to build software that enables individuals, groups and organizations to harness their own data, to tell their own stories, and to take control of their future in powerful decentralized platforms. This is in contrast to our industry counterparts who only focus on a “one-size fits all” approach with a focus on the features and benefits of software without fully taking into account community impact. Data 360’s strength is empowering people and communities through software.

“It’s important that we consider all aspects of how tech can influence and empower society. Our communities of Black people and people of color need to be central players and power brokers in the next wave of technology,” said, Lawrence Morrow, Co-Founder of Hip Hop Hackathon and Co-Founder and CEO of Data 360.

The community kick-off for the Hip Hop Hackathon will take place February 8-9, 2022 continue with training, workshops, events online and nationwide through June 2022 with a one-week competition. Register to attend or contribute as a mentor, adviser, teacher, speakers, event facilitator or sponsor of hiphophackathon.com.

Hip Hop Hackathon is produced as a collaboration between Data 360 and Urbanime.

See the background bios of all founders of Hip Hop Hackathon on the About Us page.

About Data 360: Data 360 helps non-technical business users learn to use advanced technologies to build their ideal communities using our low-code and no-code system and services which saves up to 90% of operational expenses. We are a low-cost development alternative to social media groups, online paid advertising, traditional SaaS tech stacks and traditional websites. To learn more about Data 360, please visit https://www.data360network.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Marie, the Director, Co-Founder of Hip Hop Hackathon, and Co-Founder and CIO of Data 360, is a prolific leader, advisor, coach and mentor who works and advocates locally, regionally and nationally for digital and technology literacy, closing the economic gap using technology and ethical, equitable and explainable AI. See more of her work at http://bit.ly/data360-speakingworkshopsamples and her long bio at https://bit.ly/marielongbio.

Marie has been a speaker/presenter, lectured at and produced curriculum for over 10,000 elementary, middle, high school, college students and workers online and in-person about coding, career development, corporate data analysis, data science and technology development with Harvard Innovation Lab, the University of Southern California, University of California Berkeley, Los Angeles Trade Tech College, California State University Dominguez Hills, conferences and corporations throughout the United States and Europe.

About Urbanime: Urbanime is a Culture company that empowers Black and Brown audiences through story. Urbanime publications make Culture the hero whether they are unique editorials using comic art to tell a story of the Culture or fantastic, urban-themed genre fiction that place Black and Brown characters at the center of adventure.

Urbanime leverages the power of comic experiences to advance Black and Brown audiences because of a simple belief- if you invest in the culture, the culture will invest in you. That its people, their experiences, and their potential are worthy of our belief. With a small amount of effort, we can unlock potential that has shifted the course of history, changed entire industries and built dynasties. That is the power of culture. Always.

For more information about Urbanime, or to download our library of Culture-zines visit: Urbanimme.com, and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitch and Twitter.

Chris Walker is a Marvel/DC veteran and creativepreneur who founded Urbanime to make comic media an inclusive platform which empowers Black and Brown audiences. After years of collaborating with Fortune 500 companies as a Brand Strategist, and formative creative years as an artist for Marvel and DC, he created a platform to speak to a growing trend of Black and Brown folx who are fans of comics and culture. Merging his passion for the medium of comics with his love of urban culture, Chris has developed an empowering lifestyle brand that sits at the intersection of art, culture, and storytelling. Chris has also illustrated projects for everyone from Ghostface Killah and P-Diddy to major brands like Sony and Adidas.

