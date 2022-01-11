Data Center Market to Grow by USD 519.34 Bn | Adoption of Multi-cloud and Network Upgrades to Support 5G will Drive Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The data center market is expected to grow by USD 519.34 billion from 2020 to 2025. The market is anticipated to witness healthy growth at a CAGR of 21%. This growth can be attributed to rise in the adoption of multi-cloud and network upgrades to support 5G. However, cybersecurity issues can hamper the growth of the market during the next few years.

Major Five Data Center Companies:

Alphabet Inc. – The company owns and operates high-performing, secure, reliable, and efficient data centers and storage services globally through its subsidiary Google.

The company owns and operates high-performing, secure, reliable, and efficient data centers and storage services globally through its subsidiary Google. Amazon.com Inc. – The company offers a wide range of secured data centers, which includes Amazon EC2, Amazon Simple Storage Services (S3), Amazon Aurora, Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon RDS, AWS Lambda, and Amazon VPC.

The company offers a wide range of secured data centers, which includes Amazon EC2, Amazon Simple Storage Services (S3), Amazon Aurora, Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon RDS, AWS Lambda, and Amazon VPC. Cisco Systems Inc. – The company offers extendable data center systems that extends the simplicity of hyper-convergence from core to edge and multicloud; high density, low latency, and power-efficient data center switches; and software for automating IT processes across computing, network, and storage layers in physical and virtual environments.

The company offers extendable data center systems that extends the simplicity of hyper-convergence from core to edge and multicloud; high density, low latency, and power-efficient data center switches; and software for automating IT processes across computing, network, and storage layers in physical and virtual environments. Equinix Inc. – The ECX fabric directly connects distributed infrastructure and digital ecosystems globally on Platform Equinix via a software-defined interconnection.

The ECX fabric directly connects distributed infrastructure and digital ecosystems globally on Platform Equinix via a software-defined interconnection. Microsoft Corp. – The company offers sustainable and trusted cloud infrastructure, which contains both physical infrastructure and connective network components. Each of the Azure datacenters provides high availability, low latency, scalability, and the latest advancements in cloud infrastructure.

Data Center Market Component Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

IT infrastructure – size and forecast 2020-2025

Power management system – size and forecast 2020-2025

Mechanical construction – size and forecast 2020-2025

General construction – size and forecast 2020-2025

Security solutions – size and forecast 2020-2025

The data center market share growth by the IT infrastructure segment will be significant during the forecast period. Datacenter information technology (IT) infrastructure comprises all IT equipment, infrastructure, and solutions required to set up or scale a data center. The use of such IT infrastructure is rising due to the increase in demand for computing power and storage to support the growth in global data traffic. Enterprises globally have embraced cloud technologies and are moving their data from on-premises data centers to cloud-based data centers. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period to create the demand for servers and storage infrastructure, and other IT equipment.

Data Center Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

North America – size and forecast 2020-2025

– size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC – size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe – size and forecast 2020-2025

– size and forecast 2020-2025 South America – size and forecast 2020-2025

– size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA – size and forecast 2020-2025

The data center market is expected to be dominated by North America during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the data centers market in the region. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe, APAC, and South America. The increasing adoption of cloud services by enterprises across industries in the US and Canada will drive the data center market growth in North America during the forecast period.

