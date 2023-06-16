Data Center Services Global Market Report 2023: Growing Adoption of Digitalization to Bolster Sector

Dublin, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Data Center Services Global Market Report 2023” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global data center services market grew from $59.53 billion in 2022 to $67.51 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The data center services market is expected to grow to $116.43 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.6%.

The growing adoption of digitalization is expected to be a significant driver for the growth of the data center services market. The adoption of digitalization is increasing due to the need for increased productivity, lowering operational costs, enabling faster decision-making, increasing efficiency, technological advancements, push towards digitalization from stakeholders, and others. The increasing adoption of digitalization will generate a huge amount of data that needs to be stored, driving the need for data centers.

This need for data centers will create a huge demand for data center services to set up, manage, and operate data centers. For instance, according to a survey conducted among 1,200 CXOs and decision-makers in 9 countries by Fujitsu and published in August 2021, during the pandemic, 82% of respondents from offline organizations had accelerated the digital transformation into their business.

During the pandemic, digital became the default mode of living and working, making the organizations adapt to digitalization by creating remote work environments and digitalizing customer services. Therefore, the growing adoption of digitalization will drive the data center services market.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the data center services market. The market is witnessing the implementation of next-generation technologies into data center services such as automation, block-chain technologies, the internet of things, 5G mobile broadband, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and others. These advancements offer advanced features, automation, efficiency, reliability, and reduced cost for data center service providers.

Major companies operating in the data center services market are focused on providing technologically advanced data center services to strengthen their market position. For instance, ABB, a Sweden-based automation company offers ABB Ability Data Center Automation systems for energy saving and sustainability. These are industrial automation systems for use in data centers. These run continuously and reliably, optimizing operational processes and lowering the risk of downtime, and eliminating waste caused by unnecessary or premature maintenance.

In September 2021, Equinix Inc., a US-based digital infrastructure company acquired the India operations of GPX Global Systems Inc., (GPX India), for an amount of $161 million. With the acquisition, Equinix expanded its presence in India, along with the addition of two fully integrated data centers, providing a platform for further expansion. GPX Global Systems Inc., is a US-based digital infrastructure company that offers carrier-neutral data center services to its clients worldwide.

North America was the largest region in the data center services market in 2022. Aisa-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the data center services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The countries covered in the data center services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia – Ukraine war’s impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

– war’s impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market. Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for data center services? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The data center services market global report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Services: Installation And Integration Services; Training Services; Consulting Services; Maintenance And Support; Other Services

2) By Type: Small Data Centers; Medium Data Centers; Large Data Centers

3) By Type Of Service: Infrastructure; Cloud And Hosting; Networks; Virtualization; Other Types Of Services

4) By Application: BFSI; Colocation; Energy; Government; Healthcare; IT And Telecom; Manufacturing; Other Applications

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Data Center Services Market Characteristics



3. Data Center Services Market Trends And Strategies



4. Data Center Services Market – Macro Economic Scenario



5. Data Center Services Market Size And Growth



6. Data Center Services Market Segmentation



7. Data Center Services Market Regional And Country Analysis

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

IBM Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Limited

Fujitsu Ltd

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd

Cisco Systems Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dsfc3s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-center-services-global-market-report-2023-growing-adoption-of-digitalization-to-bolster-sector-301852938.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

