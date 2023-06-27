Data Harmonization: CBN Doesn’t Need to Collect Social Media Handles – TechEconomy







In a move that has raised concerns among Nigerians, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently mandated commercial banks to obtain customers’ social media handles as part of their Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements.

This decision has sparked a debate about the necessity of collecting additional data when there is already an abundance of scattered information, such as the Bank Verification Number (BVN) and National Identification Number (NIN).

This piece argues that the collection of social media handles is unnecessary and calls for a focus on data harmonization instead.

Data Overload and Privacy Concerns

The CBN’s directive to collect social media handles adds to the already extensive list of personal information required from customers.

With the existence of the BVN, NIN, and other identification measures, the question arises: Are these additional data points necessary? Critics argue that the collection of social media handles raises concerns about privacy and data protection, especially with the recent signing of the Data Protection Bill into law.

The Value of Existing Identification Systems

The BVN and NIN have been instrumental in enhancing the identification process and reducing fraudulent activities within the banking system.

These systems provide unique identifiers for individuals and help monitor transactions effectively. Therefore, it is essential to recognize the value and effectiveness of these existing systems rather than burdening customers with additional requirements that may compromise their privacy.

Data Harmonization: A Practical Solution

Instead of adding more data points, the focus should be on harmonizing the existing databases and identification systems. Nigeria currently suffers from a fragmented identity ecosystem, with multiple federal and state agencies maintaining separate databases.

This lack of integration leads to duplication, increased costs, and questions regarding data protection. A centralized or federated approach to data harmonization should be explored, enabling seamless access to accurate and comprehensive information while ensuring privacy and security.

Financial Inclusion and Data Accessibility

The push for financial inclusion in Nigeria requires a pragmatic approach to identification. Many individuals, particularly those in the informal sector, may not have social media handles or engage in online activities.

Excluding such individuals from the formal banking system based on their lack of social media presence is counterproductive. Instead, the focus should be on leveraging intelligence gathering and analysis to identify potential risks associated with money laundering, terrorism financing, and proliferation financing.

Conclusion

The collection of social media handles as part of KYC requirements by the CBN has generated criticism from Nigerians, who argue that existing identification measures, such as the BVN and NIN, are already sufficient.

Rather than burdening customers with additional data points, there is a need for data harmonization to streamline and consolidate the existing identification systems. This will ensure efficient access to accurate information while prioritizing privacy and security.

By focusing on practical solutions and leveraging intelligence gathering, Nigeria can strike a balance between effective KYC processes and safeguarding the rights and privacy of its citizens.







