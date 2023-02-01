Dating Brand for Gym-Enthusiasts, FITFCK, Attracts New Wave of Millennial Investors

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — FITFCK, a dating brand for gym enthusiasts, proudly welcomed a panel of investors – all aged under 40 – to their recent angel syndicate. FITFCK connects like-minded gym lovers through fitness dating events & soon to be released dating app.

BBC featured Founder Jamie Wykes-Hobday – has been backed by an impressive support network. The company recently welcomed OnlyFans founder Tim Stokely, who invested at a £3m+ valuation as well as gaming YouTubers Sam Harry (“Chaotic”) and Martin Wood (“SXVXN”), who will support the brand as they enter the content creator space.

The high-calibre, young investors bring a wealth of experience. With the syndicate boasting a combined 3m+ social presence – it’s clear the brand will benefit from more than capital. But where has this wave of investors come from?

FITFCK investor and multiple-business owner James Vogle commented: “Business is changing. There is a new breed of young hybrid entrepreneurs looking for opportunities to join exciting companies. FITFCK’s combination of technology, community, and clear passion for fitness makes them an attractive opportunity. Not only is there a sense of community among FITFCK’s users, this sense of community is mirrored amongst their angel syndicate. I’m proud and grateful to be a part of it.”

Wykes-Hobday, added: “I’m thrilled to have James onside. He, like all of our investors, brings unique experience which is going to help the brand take steps towards the end goal of becoming the largest omni-channel community for dating, relationships and casual”.

“The majority of our investors are connections of the team or have come through referrals. This has naturally created a sense of community.”

When millennials – came of age following the global 2007 financial crisis, the group were reluctant to invest. But the pandemic and associated lockdowns nurtured a new enthusiasm among younger investors. Research shows ‘generation Z’ or ‘millennial’ categories are 66% more likely than ‘baby boomers’ to invest in 2023.

With socially-minded millennials influencing markets, it is clear they will continue to change trends. Will FITFCK be their next investment? If you ask us – you bet. FITFCK’s strong sense of community will attract socially-minded, passionate investors. With time – the most important tool in investing – onside, what better way to build wealth than investing in a company leading the way in the fitness space?

Media Contact Name: Pure Marketing Group

Phone Number: 44 7554 967 887

E-mail: 352953@email4pr.com

Website URL: PureMarketing.ai

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dating-brand-for-gym-enthusiasts-fitfck-attracts-new-wave-of-millennial-investors-301735282.html

SOURCE FITFCK

