Dave Franco Rocks Tie Dye While Out on Coffee Run

Mon, 11 May 2020 at 2:30 am

Dave Franco makes his way back to his car after stopping by a cafe for an iced coffee pick-me-up on Friday afternoon (May 8) in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old 21 Jump Street actor looked cool in a yellow tie dye shirt and matching face mask paired with black shorts during his quick afternoon outing.

Late last month, the first look photos of Dave‘s upcoming directorial debut movie The Rental starring his wife Alison Brie were released.

If you missed it, another installment is in the works for of one of Dave Franco‘s past movies!