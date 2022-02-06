Dave Jorgenson hits 1,000 WFH TikToks, proves we’re stuck in a time loop

If Sam the Spam sees his ingredients, Dave Jorgenson makes 1,000 more work-from-home TikToks.

I don’t make the rules, I just report them.

This year we’re switching up the traditional Groundhog Day celebration to honor a very important TikTok milestone. On Wednesday, while Punxsutawney Phil was popping out of the ground and predicting six more weeks of winter, Jorgenson (aka the Washington Post TikTok Guy) was posting his 1,000th WFH TikTok to the newsroom’s popular account, @washingtonpost.

In honor of Groundhog Day, Jorgenson blessed the world with his own take on the traditional ceremony. Instead of a groundhog, he consulted his trusty can of Spam, called Sam, and instead of six more weeks of winter we get…just six more weeks of working from home?! Well, maybe. Sam made sure to hedge his claim by saying the date’s subject to change. Smart, dude.

Behold the 1,000th WFH TikTok:

Woo hoo, Dave! Brainstorming, filming, editing, and posting 1,000 TikToks in your one-bedroom apartment mid-pandemic is beyond impressive, and the Post‘s account has gained 1.2 million followers since Jorgenson started it in May 2019. But also, boo hoo Dave, because the fact that anyone is 1,000 TikToks deep into a pandemic proves that time has no meaning and we’re possibly stuck in an endless loop of chaos.

If the later is true, at least we have TikTok to keep us entertained.

Mashable caught up with Jorgenson in 2021 to mark his one-year anniversary of TTFH (TikToking from Home) and hear about his career, his creation process, his dream TikTok guest, and his love of Spam. Last year was a big one for Jorgenson, because his book, Make a TikTok Every Day — which includes 365 ideas for aspiring TikTok creators — was published, and he also grew the Washington Post‘s TikTok team. In Dec. 2021, associate producers Carmella Boykin and Chris Vazquez (who memorably evolved from his previous role as video intern) started working with Jorgenson to make newsroom TikToks. Both creatives are featured in his 1,000th TikTok.

To close out this Groundhog Day, let’s look back in awe (and slight concern) at Jorgenson’s 1,000 pandemic TikToks.

Here’s to 1,000 more deeply unhinged videos.

To learn more about Jorgenson and his pandemic TikToks, read our delightful interview with him.