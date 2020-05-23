David and Victoria Beckham have ‘stocked up on Big Mac sauce ordered from Ebay’

Brits up and down the UK had been missing McDonald’s for the majority of lockdown before it reopened certain stores.

And one family in particular who appeared to be pining for the fast food chain is the Beckhams, who have reportedly stocked up on its famous Big Mac sauce.

A source told The Sun: ‘Everyone has been missing their special thing during lockdown and clearly this is one of the Beckhams’.

‘The family are big fans. They’ve got in quite a lot to keep them going for a while.’

‘It shows they’re a down-to-earth family des­pite their lavish lifestyle.’

McDonald’s launched the sauce and made it available to purchase separately so it could be enjoyed with other meals as well as burgers.

The publication reported that the famous family had been getting their supplies of the burger sauce from Ebay delivered to their £6million Cotswolds home.

David, 45, has been spotted at various different McDonald’s restaurants over the years and is a fan of fast food in general.

He has even fronted advertising campaigns for the chain’s rival, Burger King.

David has been spending lockdown with his wife Victoria, 46 in their £6million Cotswolds mansion that they share with three of their four children.

Their son Brooklyn is currently isolating in Los Angeles with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz, 25, after getting stuck their amid the crisis.

Big Mac fans have been sharing their attempts at DIY copies online, while the chain has now begun to reopen some stores and drive-thrus.