Jimmys Post

David and Victoria Beckham have ‘stocked up on Big Mac sauce ordered from Ebay’

David and Victoria Beckham have ‘stocked up on Big Mac sauce ordered from Ebay’

It’s the McBeckhams! David and wife Victoria have been ‘stocking up on Big Mac sauce bought on Ebay while locked down in their £6million pad’

By Isabella Nikolic For Mailonline

Published: | Updated:

Brits up and down the UK had been missing McDonald’s for the majority of lockdown before it reopened certain stores.

And one family in particular who appeared to be pining for the fast food chain is the Beckhams, who have reportedly stocked up on its famous Big Mac sauce. 

A source told The Sun: ‘Everyone has been missing their special thing during lockdown and clearly this is one of the Beckhams’.

Big fans: One family in particular that has taken full advantage of McDonald’s reopening is the Beckhams, who have reportedly stocked up on the chain’s famous Big Mac sauce

‘The family are big fans. They’ve got in quite a lot to keep them going for a while.’  

‘It shows they’re a down-to-earth family des­pite their lavish lifestyle.’ 

McDonald’s launched the sauce and made it available to purchase separately so it could be enjoyed with other meals as well as burgers. 

Family favourite: McDonald's launched the sauce and made it available to purchase separately so it could be enjoyed with other meals as well as burgers

Family favourite: McDonald’s launched the sauce and made it available to purchase separately so it could be enjoyed with other meals as well as burgers

The publication reported that the famous family had been getting their supplies of the burger sauce from Ebay delivered to their £6million Cotswolds home.

David, 45, has been spotted at various different McDonald’s restaurants over the years and is a fan of fast food in general.

He has even fronted advertising campaigns for the chain’s rival, Burger King. 

A source told The Sun: 'Everyone has been missing their special thing during lockdown and clearly this is one of the Beckhams'

A source told The Sun: ‘Everyone has been missing their special thing during lockdown and clearly this is one of the Beckhams’

David has been spending lockdown with his wife Victoria, 46 in their £6million Cotswolds mansion that they share with three of their four children. 

Their son Brooklyn is currently isolating in Los Angeles with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz, 25, after getting stuck their amid the crisis. 

Big Mac fans have been sharing their attempts at DIY copies online, while the chain has now begun to reopen some stores and drive-thrus.

They're lovin' it: David Beckham, 45, has been spotted at various different McDonald's restaurants over the years and is a fan of fast food in general

They’re lovin’ it: David Beckham, 45, has been spotted at various different McDonald’s restaurants over the years and is a fan of fast food in general

Source link

admin

Related News

Mary-Kate Olsen’s emergency divorce petition from Olivier Sarkozy was meant to be secret

Mary-Kate Olsen’s emergency divorce petition from Olivier Sarkozy was meant to be secret

When Mary-Kate Olsen filed an emergency divorce petition earlier this month, she expected it to remain private, as is tradition. But legal shutdowns in response

Cheyenne Jackson reveals he had FIVE hair transplants as he shows off scar from surgeries

Cheyenne Jackson reveals he had FIVE hair transplants as he shows off scar from surgeries

Cheyenne Jackson has become known for his classically handsome features, during his career on stage and screen. But the American Horror Story regular, 44, admits

The Veronicas’ Jessica Origliasso congratulates fiancé Kai Carlton on graduation

The Veronicas’ Jessica Origliasso congratulates fiancé Kai Carlton on graduation

‘I’m marrying a future doctor!’ The Veronicas’ Jessica Origliasso celebrates fiancé Kai Carlton’s graduation from afar as they continue to isolate in separate countries By

Diane Keaton is unrecognizable in face mask, sunglasses and derby hat during walk with beloved dog

Diane Keaton is unrecognizable in face mask, sunglasses and derby hat during walk with beloved dog

Diane Keaton is unrecognizable in face mask, sunglasses and derby hat during walk with beloved dog in LA By Kevin Kayhart For Dailymail.com Published: 02:56

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *