David Arquette to Return as Sheriff Dewey for 'Scream 5'





David Arquette will reprise his role of Sheriff Dewey Riley in the fifth installment of the Scream franchise!

“I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new. Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven’s legacy,” the 48-year-old actor said in a statement (via Deadline). David has appeared in all the previous Scream films.

The plot details have been kept under wraps as of late, so we don’t know much else about the upcoming film. Stay tuned as we find out more.

Find out which original star is also having conversations about joining the movie.

Source link