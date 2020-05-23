David Beckham spends some quality time with daughter Harper as they take their dogs for a walk

He has been spending lockdown with his wife Victoria, 46, and three of their four children in their £6million Cotswolds mansion.

And David Beckham is clearly enjoying the time he gets to spend with his family as he and daughter Harper, eight, took their dogs for a walk in the countryside on Saturday.

The former professional footballer, 45, was the picture of a doting dad as he posed beside his youngest child for a snap during their outing, which he later shared to Instagram in delight.

Given the stormy clouds that could be seen in the background of the snap, David prepared for the wet weather by wearing a brown rain coat and black boots.

Following her dad’s example, Harper was wrapped warm in a black jacket, which she paired with leggings and green rain boots.

The Beckhams are the proud owners of dogs Olive and Fig, and it appears the family have taken in another pet pooch as a third could be seen in the picture.

David gushed about getting to spend some quality time with Harper, as he wrote in the caption: ‘Gorgeous walk with my gorgeous girls.’

While David and Victoria have been in lockdown with three of their children, their eldest son Brooklyn is currently isolating in Los Angeles with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz, 25, after getting stuck their amid the crisis.

Victoria shared an adorable picture of her daughter Harper showing her appreciation for NHS workers on Thursday.

The fashion designer posted the picture to her Instagram on the day of the week set aside to give thanks for NHS workers, carers and essential workers working on the frontline amid the coronavirus crisis.

She uploaded the picture of an adorable Harper wearing a rainbow t-shirt for her 28.3million followers alongside the caption: ‘Harper showing her appreciation for our NHS heroes in her favourite NHS rainbow t-shirt.’

‘We are thankful this Thursday as always. xx VB’

Harper was seen swinging on a rope swing with a huge grin on her face before dangling upside down on it.