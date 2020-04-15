David Bowie biopic Stardust FIRST LOOK: Johnny Flynn depicts the pop icon doubting his US success

The first clip for the long-awaited David Bowie biopic Stardust has been released, and offers a glimpse of Johnny Flynn’s performance as the pop music icon.

The British film was scheduled to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, but has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the clip, Johnny’s David doubts whether his third album will be a success in the United States, and seeks reassurance from his publicist Ron Oberman, as the film depicts the eventual birth of his alter-ego Ziggy Stardust.

In the brief clip, David asks Ron whether his record label are supporting the release of his record in the US, with the film taking place in 1971 following his now-iconic album The Man Who Sold The World.

David asks Ron: ‘Tony said Mercury had doubts about the record. He persuaded them to throw a load of resources behind the tour,’ before insisting he doesn’t want to appear ‘ungrateful.’

But Ron tells him: ‘The label has doubts… but I don’t. I think you’re going to be the biggest goddamn star in America it’s a great record, just no one knows how to sell you in America.’

As David questions whether Ron can ‘sell him’ in the States, he insists: ‘Hell yeah I do! Don’t get me wrong I’m a f****ng minority to one but all it takes is a believer to change the world and we’ve got two. If you don’t we’re really f****d.’

In Stardust, Johnny takes on the role of the pop music icon David Bowie, while Marc Maron plays publicist Ron Oberman.

The film depicts the pair travelling to the US in 1971, and how their struggle to win over American audiences became the birth of Bowie’s iconic alter-ego Ziggy Stardust.

Along with his band Johnny Flynn & The Sussex Wit, Johnny is also known for roles in Lovesick, Genius and most recently the period drama Emma.

Despite depicting the early days of Bowie’s career, his son Duncan Jones has insisted that the family have no involvement in the making of the film.

Bowie died on 10th January 2016 at the age of 69 after battling liver cancer, just two days after the release of his acclaimed album Blackstar.

The film has been directed by Gabriel Range, who said in a statement to Variety he was striving to see the story behind one of Bowie’s most famous characters.

He said: ‘I set out to make a film about what makes someone become an artist; what actually drives them to make their art.

‘That someone is David Bowie, a man we’re used to thinking about as the star he became, or as one of his alter egos: Ziggy Stardust; Aladdin Zane; The Thin White Duke.

‘Someone I only ever saw at a great distance, behind a mask; a godlike, alien presence. Even in his perfectly choreographed death, he didn’t seem like a regular human being.’

Stardust was schedule to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival this month, but the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Instead the film will be released online through Film Constellation for press viewing on Wednesday, and a nationwide release date is yet to be confirmed.